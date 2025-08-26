Balms from AKT LONDON

The Deodorant Balm SC.04 Halycyon Summers

Finding a deodorant you love and one that actually works all day is not easy to find, but now I have and delighted to share this range with you which was inspired by performers in London’s West End and Broadway,

I can now step confidently into my day after using this Deodorant Balm from AKT and I am not surprised that this brand is a multi-award winning as it brings professional-grade freshness wherever you need it. AKT’s revolutionary, aluminium-salts free formula transforms from a luxurious, skin-nourishing balm into a dry, invisible powder: actively protecting, deodorising and absorbing perspiration to keep you feeling dry and confident, it really is a clever product. You will feel dry and comfortable from morning to night. whether you’re at work, at the gym or enjoying yourself on a night out, you can be confident knowing that you will remain dry and fresh.

This balm is infused with AKT’s proprietary Deo-Barrier Complex that absorbs sweat and blocks odours. The balm is free from aluminium salts, has a fabulous fragrance of mint, Pomelo, and tomato vine and a further bonus is the range is made in the UK.

This beautiful balm is suitable for all genders. It is vegan and cruelty free and also aluminium salt free, 100% plastic free and recyclable. You will be able to love your clothing longer as this balm will not stain and that is so important.

How to AKT is easy – even though you’ll need The Assistant! The Assistant is a clever tool that neatly rolls your tube and ensures you don’t waste any product. Leave The Assistant attached to your tube ready for your next usage. So using The Assistant, pinch the pointed ends together and use it to pierce the seal of your tube. Then you’ll need to squeeze a pea-sized amount onto your finger and massage onto your clean skin and allow it to absorb. Just apply wherever you need it to keep you dry and odour free.

I loved this product and sure you will too.

Size & Price: 50ml/£17.85 normally £21.00 | Visit: aktlondon.com

The Deodorant Balm SC.03 The Onsen (Boxed)

This deodorant balm is a multi-award winning personal performance essential, infused with the DEO-BARRIER COMPLEX for professional grade protection that lasts all day. Tested and perfected on stage in London’s West End and on Broadway, AKT’s revolutionary, aluminium-salts free formula transforms from a luxurious, skin-nourishing balm into a dry, invisible powder: actively protecting, deodorising and absorbing perspiration to keep you feeling dry and confident whatever you are doing during the day. It has a lovely moisturising formula, it is vegan, cruelty and aluminium salt free. It is also 100% plastic free and recyclable. Use it under your arms, on your feet, forehead, chest, anywhere you need all day protection. Importantly, unlike many other deodorants your clothing will not get stained. The scent is lovely with vetiver, lavandin and citrus.

Size & Price: 50ml/£17.85 normally £21.00 | Visit: aktlondon.com

Subscriptions

There is also a subscription offer which allows you to:

Save 15% off every balm + FREE delivery

Delivered every six weeks as standard. You can change the frequency at any time by logging into your account.

Easily swap or add products/fragrances whenever you wish

Cancel your subscription anytime