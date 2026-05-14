Ashmole & Co Set to Raise Funds for Alzheimer’s Society

After raising over £60,000 of funds for various charities including Wales Air Ambulance, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), Tenovus Cancer Care and the DPJ Foundation over the past few years, Ashmole & Co accountancy firm are delighted to announce its new charity for this year will be Alzheimer’s Society.

With thirteen offices spread across west, mid and south Wales, the staff of Ashmole & Co were in favour of supporting a charity that builds understanding and supports more people affected by dementia than anyone else and funds groundbreaking research.

One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime. Research commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society, shows that around a million people in the UK have a form of dementia. This is projected to rise to 1.4 million people by 2040. There are over 70,800 people living with young onset dementia – where symptoms develop before the age of 65. A report commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society in 2024 revealed dementia costs the UK £42 billion per year. This is set to rise sharply to £90 billion by 2040.

Laura Craddock, Ashmole & Co Partner in the Ammanford office, said,

“Many of our staff are already aware of the great work done by Alzheimer’s Society and were keen to help raise funds for this worthwhile charity over the next 12 months. We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible through collections and events for this extremely worthy cause.”

There is no cure for dementia. Existing drugs available on the NHS only treat the symptoms of dementia. They do not treat the root cause of the diseases that cause dementia, and so do not slow down how quickly it gets worse. But research will beat dementia and the UK is at a tipping point. Simple blood tests to detect Alzheimer’s and new drugs which could slow down early-stage Alzheimer’s disease are just around the corner. There are currently 138 drugs in 182 clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Society is the only dementia charity in the UK that funds all types of dementia research, from biomedical through to clinical and care research.

Dan Gee, a Regional Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said,

“We are very grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society over the next 12 months. There are currently 51,000 people living with dementia in Wales. Half of those without a diagnosis. It is the UK’s biggest killer; it affects us all, and it devastates lives. Only together can we beat dementia – by giving vital support to those who need it, funding groundbreaking research, and campaigning to make dementia the priority it should be. It will take a society to beat dementia, and we thank you for your support.”

As part of the fundraising activities, Ashmole & Co will be doing a sponsored walk later in the year, have dress-down Fridays once a month, cake bakes and some staff will be taking part in running events.

Any donations to support Ashmole & Co’s fundraising would be very gratefully received. Here is the link to the Just Giving page, or you can donate directly at any office: www.justgiving.com/page/ashmole-and-co-4?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL

Feature image: Ashmole & Co Partners with Dan Gee, Alzheimer’s Society Regional Fundraiser. L-R: Will Hughes and Ian Badham, Partners in the Haverfordwest & Tenby offices; Laura Craddock, Partner in the Ammanford office; Dan Gee from the Alzheimer’s Society; Chris Daultrey, Partner in the Swansea office; Ceri Llwyd, Partner in the Llandeilo & Llandovery offices and Sharon George, Partner in the Carmarthen office.