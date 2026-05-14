15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag

From building sandcastles and paddling in the waves to cooling down with an ice cream, there’s nothing quite like a day at the seaside. And, this summer, Welsh residents and tourists can visit their favourite seaside resorts safe in the knowledge that they are clean, safe and well-managed, as an impressive 15 beaches across Wales receive the much-coveted Seaside Award.

The beaches were all named in the 2026 Wales Coast Awards, which are managed by leading Welsh environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy and play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment.

All 15 beaches have retained their Seaside Awards from last year and many of them have kept the prestigious honour for several years or more. Seaside Award beaches signify a good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management and can be recognised by a distinctive yellow and blue flag.

The Vale of Glamorgan and Ceredigion are the areas in Wales with the most Seaside Awards, with six beaches awarded in each. Whitmore Bay, Jacksons Bay and Cold Knap in Barry all retain the accolade in the Vale of Glamorgan, along with Llantwit Major, Penarth and Southerndown. In Ceredigion, Aberystwyth South, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, Aberporth, Clarach and Traeth y Dolau (New Quay North) once again receive the honour, along with Aberavon in Neath Port Talbot, and Prestatyn Central and Rhyl East in Denbighshire.

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, congratulated all beaches on maintaining their Seaside Awards.

He said:

“A day at the seaside is a centuries-old tradition in Wales and a real highlight, whether you live locally and regularly visit your nearest beach, or are visiting an area. We are delighted to see all of last year’s Seaside Award-winning beaches retaining their title for 2026 by maintaining a good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management, and ensuring visitors know they can expect a clean and safe day out.”

He added:

“These awards recognise high and consistent standards and we would like to thank staff, volunteers and everyone else at sites across Wales who works so hard to protect and preserve our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.”

The Seaside Award is a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and is one of three categories in the Wales Coast Awards, which this year recognised an impressive 48 beaches across.

As well as the 15 Seaside Awards, 20 beaches achieved Blue Flag status, one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats, signalling high water quality, amenities, environmental education, safety and access, and site management. This includes Tenby’s South and Castle beaches, Poppit Sands and Broadhaven North in Pembrokeshire, and Caswell Bay, Langland Bay and Port Eynon in Swansea.

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Blue Flag beaches must adhere to specific criteria ensuring the beach or marina is clean, safe, and well-managed, promoting sustainability and attracting visitors.

A further 13 Welsh beaches have also retained their Green Coast Award, given to ‘hidden gems’ along the Welsh coastline in recognition of their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. This includes Mwnt and Penbryn in Ceredigion and Freshwater East and Manobier in Pembrokeshire all of which were commended for unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education.

Keep Wales Tidy has managed The Wales Coast Awards for more than 20 years. They play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment and are recognised around the world as a symbol of quality. The Awards signify that a beach or marina meets and maintains the highest environmental standards and achieves tough water quality targets, as well as ensuring high standards of information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.

The Awards are voluntary and recognise the huge effort of staff and volunteers across Wales who are committed to protecting and preserving our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.

A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website here: keepwalestidy.cymru

Feature image: Tresaith, Seaside Award. Lucy Prisk, Wales Coast Awards coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy

Listed below are the 48 sites that have received a Coast Award in Wales for 2026. 20 Blue Flag Awards, 15 Seaside Awards and 13 Green Coast Awards:

ANGLESEY SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Silver Bay, Rhoscolyn Silver Bay Holiday Village Green Coast Award

BRIDGEND SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Rest Bay Bridgend Council Blue Flag Trecco Bay Parkdean-Resorts Blue Flag Porthcawl Marina Bridgend Council Blue Flag

CARMARTHENSHIRE SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Cefn Sidan Carmarthenshire Council Blue Flag

CEREDIGION SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Borth Ceredigion Council Blue Flag Llangrannog Ceredigion Council Blue Flag Tresaith Ceredigion Council Blue Flag Aberystwyth South Ceredigion Council Seaside Award Aberystwyth North Ceredigion Council Seaside Award New Quay Harbour Ceredigion Council Seaside Award Aberporth Ceredigion Council Seaside Award Clarach Ceredigion Council Seaside Award Traeth y Dolau ( New Quay North ) Ceredigion Council Seaside Award Cilborth Ceredigion Council Green Coast Award Llanrhystud Ceredigion Council Green Coast Award Mwnt Ceredigion Council Green Coast Award Penbryn Ceredigion Council Green Coast Award

DENBIGHSHIRE SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Prestatyn Central Denbighshire Council Seaside Award Rhyl East Denbighshire Council Seaside Award

NEATH PORT TALBOT SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Aberavon Neath Port Talbot Council Seaside Award

PEMBROKESHIRE SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Newgale Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Saundersfoot Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Dale Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Whitesands Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Coppet Hall Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Tenby South Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Tenby Castle Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Poppit Sands Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Broadhaven N Pembrokeshire Council Blue Flag Abereiddy Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award Freshwater East Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award Manorbier Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award Penally Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award Caerfai Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award Druidstone Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award West Angle Bay Pembrokeshire Council Green Coast Award

SWANSEA SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Caswell Bay Swansea Council Blue Flag Langland Bay Swansea Council Blue Flag Port Eynon Swansea Council Blue Flag Swansea Marina Swansea Council Blue Flag Bracelet Bay Swansea Council Green Coast Award

VALE OF GLAMORGAN SITE NAME MANAGING ORGANISATION AWARD TYPE Whitmore Bay Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award Jacksons Bay Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award Cold Knap Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award Llantwit Major ( Col Huw) Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award Penarth Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award Southerndown Vale of Glamorgan Council Seaside Award