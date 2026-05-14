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15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag
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15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag

15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag

From building sandcastles and paddling in the waves to cooling down with an ice cream, there’s nothing quite like a day at the seaside. And, this summer, Welsh residents and tourists can visit their favourite seaside resorts safe in the knowledge that they are clean, safe and well-managed, as an impressive 15 beaches across Wales receive the much-coveted Seaside Award. 

The beaches were all named in the 2026 Wales Coast Awards, which are managed by leading Welsh environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy and play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment.  

All 15 beaches have retained their Seaside Awards from last year and many of them have kept the prestigious honour for several years or more. Seaside Award beaches signify a good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management and can be recognised by a distinctive yellow and blue flag. 

The Vale of Glamorgan and Ceredigion are the areas in Wales with the most Seaside Awards, with six beaches awarded in each. Whitmore Bay, Jacksons Bay and Cold Knap in Barry all retain the accolade in the Vale of Glamorgan, along with Llantwit Major, Penarth and Southerndown. In Ceredigion, Aberystwyth South, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, Aberporth, Clarach and Traeth y Dolau (New Quay North) once again receive the honour, along with Aberavon in Neath Port Talbot, and Prestatyn Central and Rhyl East in Denbighshire. 

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, congratulated all beaches on maintaining their Seaside Awards.  

He said:

“A day at the seaside is a centuries-old tradition in Wales and a real highlight, whether you live locally and regularly visit your nearest beach, or are visiting an area. We are delighted to see all of last year’s Seaside Award-winning beaches retaining their title for 2026 by maintaining a good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management, and ensuring visitors know they can expect a clean and safe day out.” 

He added:

“These awards recognise high and consistent standards and we would like to thank staff, volunteers and everyone else at sites across Wales who works so hard to protect and preserve our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.”  

The Seaside Award is a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and is one of three categories in the Wales Coast Awards, which this year recognised an impressive 48 beaches across.

15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag
Whitmore, Barry Island, Seaside Award

As well as the 15 Seaside Awards, 20 beaches achieved Blue Flag status, one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats, signalling high water quality, amenities, environmental education, safety and access, and site management. This includes Tenby’s South and Castle beaches, Poppit Sands and Broadhaven North in Pembrokeshire, and Caswell Bay, Langland Bay and Port Eynon in Swansea.  

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Blue Flag beaches must adhere to specific criteria ensuring the beach or marina is clean, safe, and well-managed, promoting sustainability and attracting visitors.     

A further 13 Welsh beaches have also retained their Green Coast Award, given to ‘hidden gems’ along the Welsh coastline in recognition of their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. This includes Mwnt and Penbryn in Ceredigion and Freshwater East and Manobier in Pembrokeshire all of which were commended for unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education. 

Keep Wales Tidy has managed The Wales Coast Awards for more than 20 years. They play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment and are recognised around the world as a symbol of quality. The Awards signify that a beach or marina meets and maintains the highest environmental standards and achieves tough water quality targets, as well as ensuring high standards of information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management. 

15 Welsh Resorts Celebrate Flying Yellow and Blue Award Flag
Aberporth, Seaside Award. Lucy Prisk, Wales Coast Awards coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy

The Awards are voluntary and recognise the huge effort of staff and volunteers across Wales who are committed to protecting and preserving our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.  

 A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website here: keepwalestidy.cymru

Feature image: Tresaith, Seaside Award. Lucy Prisk, Wales Coast Awards coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy

Listed below are the 48 sites that have received a Coast Award in Wales for 2026. 20 Blue Flag Awards, 15 Seaside Awards and 13 Green Coast Awards:

ANGLESEY

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Silver Bay, Rhoscolyn

Silver Bay Holiday Village

Green Coast Award

 

BRIDGEND

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Rest Bay

Bridgend Council

Blue Flag

Trecco Bay

Parkdean-Resorts

Blue Flag

Porthcawl Marina

Bridgend Council

Blue Flag

 

CARMARTHENSHIRE

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Cefn Sidan

Carmarthenshire Council

Blue Flag

 

CEREDIGION

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Borth

Ceredigion Council

Blue Flag

Llangrannog

Ceredigion Council

Blue Flag

Tresaith

Ceredigion Council

Blue Flag

Aberystwyth South

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

Aberystwyth North

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

New Quay Harbour

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

Aberporth

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

Clarach

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

Traeth y Dolau ( New Quay North )

Ceredigion Council

Seaside Award

Cilborth

Ceredigion Council

Green Coast Award

Llanrhystud

Ceredigion Council

Green Coast Award

Mwnt

Ceredigion Council

Green Coast Award

Penbryn

Ceredigion Council

Green Coast Award

 

DENBIGHSHIRE

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Prestatyn Central

Denbighshire Council

Seaside Award

Rhyl East

Denbighshire Council

Seaside Award

 

NEATH PORT TALBOT

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Aberavon

Neath Port Talbot Council

Seaside Award

 

PEMBROKESHIRE

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Newgale

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Saundersfoot

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Dale

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Whitesands

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Coppet Hall

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Tenby South

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Tenby Castle

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Poppit Sands

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Broadhaven N

Pembrokeshire Council

Blue Flag

Abereiddy

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

Freshwater East

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

Manorbier

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

Penally

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

Caerfai

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

Druidstone

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

West Angle Bay

Pembrokeshire Council

Green Coast Award

 

SWANSEA

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Caswell Bay

Swansea Council

Blue Flag

Langland Bay

Swansea Council

Blue Flag

Port Eynon

Swansea Council

Blue Flag

Swansea Marina

Swansea Council

Blue Flag

Bracelet Bay

Swansea Council

Green Coast Award

 

VALE OF GLAMORGAN

SITE NAME

MANAGING ORGANISATION

AWARD TYPE

Whitmore Bay

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

Jacksons Bay

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

Cold Knap

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

Llantwit Major ( Col Huw)

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

Penarth

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

Southerndown

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Seaside Award

 

TOTAL SCORES IN WALES

Blue Flag

20

Seaside Awards

15

Green Coast award

13

Total Awarded Sites

48
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