Ashmole & Co Financially Contribute Towards Ski Equipment

Mabli Strick from Llandybie in Carmarthenshire is a brave, adventurous two year old who was born with an incredibly rare neurodevelopmental genetic condition. One of her greatest joys is skiing every week with the volunteer-run charity, Ski4All Wales.

Ashmole & Co Ammanford are delighted to be able to support Mabli and the charity as they desperately need funding to purchase new equipment to continue offering their transformative skiing experiences.

Jim Cornock, Partner with Ashmole & Co, went along to the ski centre at Pembrey to meet Mabli and her mum Gwenno recently. He said,

“It was a privilege to meet Mabli and see the incredible work Ski4All Wales are doing. It was lovely to see the joy on Mabli’s face while she was skiing. The work that Ski4All Wales do for help families is humbling. We are happy to be able to give a financial contribution to this worthwhile charity and I would urge any other businesses that can afford to do the same to seriously consider it.”

Mabli was born with GAND syndrome, which affects around only 455 people worldwide. Her mum, Gwenno, said,

“Ski4All Wales has truly transformed our lives. Through their kindness, support and encouragement, we’ve seen Mabli blossom, gain confidence, courage and pure happiness, every time she takes to the slopes. Adaptive skiing has given her a freedom and joy that few other activities could offer.”

Ski4All provides life-changing opportunities for children and adults with neurological and physical disabilities. The charity, which is run by volunteers, offers the opportunity to experience the thrill of skiing safely through the use of specialist adaptive sit-skis.

The charity urgently needs new equipment to continue offering transformative experiences. Without vital support many regular skiers, including children like Mabli, will no longer be able to take part.

More details about Ski4All and how you could contribute are available here: ski4allwales.cymru

Featured image: Ashmole & Co Partner, Jim Cornock, with Mabli and her mum Gwenno and Mabli’s physiotherapist and ski instructor, Mia Martin, at the Ski4All base in Pembrey.