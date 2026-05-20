Barcud Support Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las Harddu Project

Barcud Group is delighted to support this summer’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in north Pembrokeshire through sponsorship and support of the Harddu Decorating Project.

Harddu is the Eisteddfod’s popular decorating project where communities get together to welcome visitors from every corner of Wales. It’s a chance for everyone to get involved, share their creativity and celebrate the spirit of the Garreg Las community.

Deina Hockenhull, Group Director of People and Insights at Barcud said,

“We are really pleased that Barcud can sponsor this year’s National Eisteddfod. We believe the work we do and the homes we build fit, and support, the communities the Eisteddfod is part of. It’s great to be involved in something that brings people together like this. In the run up to the National Eisteddfod we’ll be working with our tenants and local communities to help spread the word and encourage everyone to get involved, get creative and add some colour as we get ready to welcome Eisteddfod y Garreg Las to our area.”

The 2026 National Eisteddfod will be held in north Pembrokeshire from 1 – 8 August 2026, marking 850 years since the first festival in 1176. The premier Welsh language cultural festival, which welcomes approximately 175,000 visitors to a different part of Wales each year, is a major celebration of Welsh language, music, literature and arts.

Ahead of the main event in August will be ‘Harddu’ weekend which will take place on the 4 and 5 July. On Saturday, 4 July, everyone will be out tidying and litter-picking then on the Sunday, 5 July, it will be time to put up all the art everyone has created to welcome visitors to the area.

Barcud will be supporting tenants in the Eisteddfod area to dress their homes and land as part of the Harddu project.

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru, said,

“We are delighted to have Barcud’s support for this year’s Harddu Decorating Project. Harddu is one of the most loved parts of our preparations for the Eisteddfod, bringing communities together to create a warm, colourful and uniquely local welcome for visitors from across Wales and beyond. Barcud’s commitment to working with tenants and communities in the area will make a real difference, and we are grateful for their enthusiasm and partnership. We look forward to seeing the creativity and community spirit of the Garreg Las shine through as we get ready for the Eisteddfod this summer.”

Full details of the Harddu project and Eisteddfod y Garreg Las are available on the website: eisteddfod.wales