Since 1988 Mid Wales Opera has been performing fully-staged and intimate touring opera productions at venues across Wales & beyond. We are passionate about opera, taking inspiring productions into theatres and community halls where live opera is rarely seen and bringing it to new audiences. We are committed to nurturing fresh talent by casting half or more of our performers from those who have recently graduated or are under thirty years old.

Our unique SmallStages programme brings one hour, one act operas with reduced orchestrations to community halls and small theatres from Fishguard to Colwyn Bay each Autumn, while our MainStage Spring tours bring a fresh take on opera’s best loved classics to mid-scale theatres across Wales and the borders.

When we’re not on the stage we’re busy in classrooms across Wales, sharing our love of opera with around 2000 children each year through our education programme and even taking over whole schools to support children to create an opera from scratch themselves in a week.

We passionately believe that opera is for everyone – opera is, after all, the Italian word for work and it’s our job but also our vocation to bring new audiences to this most diverse and spectacular artform and to build a passion for opera across Wales and beyond.

Hugh Canning, The Sunday Times

“Jonathan Lyness maintained a lively momentum in the pit with his tiny orchestra, single strings allowing the glorious woodwind writing to blossom, underpinning Studer’s basically traditional but always lively staging… [of] this rather lovable Figaro”

