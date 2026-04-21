All Set for Record-breaking Wonderwool 20th Anniversary Show

Wonderwool Wales, the premier wool and natural fibre festival in Wales, is all set for a bumper 20th anniversary show this coming weekend, with the organisers reporting record advance ticket sales and exhibitors.

The popular, award-winning show, held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on April 25 and 26, has in excess of 230 exhibitors and more than 6,000 visitors are expected to attend.

For those who have not bought online already, tickets can still be purchased at the show over the weekend. Showgoers are also being encouraged to share transport with friends to cut their costs, with fuel being so expensive due to the Iran conflict.

Amongst more than 30 new exhibitors are visitors from Portugal and Netherlands for the first time. Marisa Arosa from Abenaia, based in Marvão, Portugal, will be selling yarn in a range of natural colours while Stephen and Penelope, a high-end Amsterdam boutique, will be showcasing its exclusive house brand yarn, West wool, and leather bags by Re:Designed.

Calico Dress Cymru, a Welsh community textile project led by textile artist, Menna Buss, is one of this year’s star attractions. Commissioned by the Museum of Wales and celebrating Welsh identity, heritage and creativity through embroidery, the project will occupy a large exhibition space in Hall 3.

A collaborative community project in Wales, people stitch personal stories and Welsh cultural symbols onto a large calico dress, creating a collective artwork representing Wales’ past, present and future through hand embroidery.

Ciao Patterns, a new era of Mediterranean-inspired dressmaking, will be officially launched at the show alongside Fabrics By Hilary. Combining the technical expertise of Italian designer Maria Rosa with the textile passion of Hilary Marks, founder of Fabrics by Hilary, Ciao Patterns aims to bridge the gap between high-end tailoring and the home sewing community.

The show’s 20th anniversary has inspired several projects. Jenny Watts and Ruth Moore, of Ammonite Yarns, Pontyclun, to launch two new projects for knitters and crocheters.

They have developed patterns and packs for a knitted Caernarfon Cowl and crocheted octagonal blanket comprising plain and daffodil granny hexagons. The yarn packs and patterns will be on sale at special price during the show with a percentage going to Wonderwool’s chariries .

Nikki Small from Ewe Felty Thing, Conwy, a wool boutique specialising in hand-dyed yarns and fibres, has designed and made a sweater, tunic and accessories in the show’s colours.

Patterns and kits for them will be available to buy at Wonderwool Wales, with half the proceeds of pattern sales donated to the show’s two designated charities – Wales Air Ambulance and NGO Molotok in Ukraine.

Wonderwool Wales bursary winner, mature graduate Emma Allin-Thomas, will have a stand displaying naturally dyed, Welsh yarn products that have holistic health benefits.

Seeking to develop a career as a natural botanical dyer, weaver and eco-printer, Emma, from Pontardawe, graduated from Carmarthen School of Art, part of Coleg Sir Gậr, who will also be exhibiting.

Joy Franklin, another college graduate, has also been awarded a free stand to display her work.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

For the first time, Refresh Sewing is exhibiting with a range of sewing machines.

Sheep Walk fashion shows, demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by exhibitors are regular features of the popular event. The last few tickets for the Woolschools – craft workshops which this year include willow weaving – can be booked at wonderwoolwales.co.uk .

Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales director, said:

“It’s particularly fitting that new records are being set for our 20th anniversary show. We are delighted with the number of advance ticket sales and visitors can look forward to a bumper event with more than 230 exhibitors booking space.”

Feature images:

1) Menna Buss (centre) with Kirstie Macloed and Fataya Bitar who is modelling the Calico Dress Cymru. Image credit: Viv Collis.

2) The Wonderwool Wales’ 20th anniversary sweater designed and knitted by Nikki Small from Ewe Felty Thing.