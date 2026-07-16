Adult Learners Find Community In Criminolgy

A close-knit and enthusiastic group of adult learners are celebrating the completion of a popular six week ‘Notorious Crimes and Criminals’ course delivered by Wrexham University’s Criminology Department.

The course was facilitated by Groundwork North Wales, which provides free adult‑learning courses for people living in Wrexham and Flintshire.

Dr Jo Prescott, Programme Leader in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Wrexham University, who delivered the course, said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to teach such a keen, enthusiastic and inquisitive group of learners from Groundwork North Wales. Their curiosity, willingness to challenge ideas, and eagerness to learn made every session enjoyable and engaging. It has been incredibly rewarding to see their confidence grow week by week, and I hope this experience has inspired many of them to continue their learning journey and consider higher education as an exciting and achievable next step.”

Rachel Edwards from Wrexham, speaking on behalf of the learning group, said:

“The course was better than we could have hoped for. We found out what motivates people to commit crimes, and how criminal justice procedures take place. We learned all about DNA, witnesses, and forensics. We were given a tour of the University where we saw the custody suites and moot courts that the law and policing students learn in. We visited the science labs where the forensic students learn. It was just so interesting, and everyone was so nice. The course went by so quickly, it always felt like we were only here minutes, that’s how interesting it was. “We call this group our ‘mental health’ group, and we look forward to seeing each other on the Groundwork courses. Coming to Wrexham to do the criminology taster course has given us the confidence to think about further education opportunities in the future. It has shown us that university and learning can be for everyone.”

Amber Percy, Widening Access Coordinator at Wrexham University, added:

“We are proud to work alongside Groundwork North Wales to create opportunities for adult learners to experience higher education in an accessible and engaging way. “For many adults, the idea of joining a university course or returning to education can feel daunting. We aim to bridge that gap by providing informal opportunities to explore subjects, take a tour around campus, and ask questions. We want people to know that higher education is for everyone regardless of their background or previous experiences.”

Wrexham University’s popular Criminology courses were recently awarded 1st in the UK for student satisfaction, and top 10 in the UK for graduate prospects and employability (in the subject branch of sociology) in the most recent Complete University Guide results.

Places are available for this September. Find out more about applying through clearing and attending an Open Day here.

Feature image: Amber Percy and Dr Jo Prescott (left) with learners and staff from Groundwork North Wales