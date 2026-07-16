Crimestoppers Launches County Lines Campaign

Crimestoppers has launched a national campaign to expose the hidden exploitation of children linked to county lines and encourage the public to speak up safely and anonymously.
County lines involves grooming and controlling young people. Children are targeted, manipulated and exploited to transport drugs, money and weapons, often far from home and while facing violence, intimidation and isolation.
New figures highlight the scale of the issue. Police estimate that up to 11,600 children are at risk of county lines exploitation, with many going missing repeatedly. In the past year alone, more than 2,600 children were identified as linked to county lines activity, though the true number is believed to be significantly higher.
Going missing is one of the clearest warning signs. Each year, there are around 200,000 reports of missing children, many involving repeat episodes that increase the risk of harm. Within county lines networks, young people may be sent to unfamiliar areas and feel unable to seek help because of fear or coercion.
Violence is often part of this exploitation. Young people can be pressured into carrying weapons in the belief it will keep them safe, when in reality it puts them in greater danger.
The impact and harm extends beyond individuals. Communities may experience increased violence and antisocial behaviour, while vulnerable adults can also be exploited, including through “cuckooing”, where their homes are taken over.
Crimestoppers is urging the public to recognise the signs of exploitation and act early. Unexplained gifts, new clothes or phones, secrecy, or frequent absences can all indicate that a young person may be at risk.
Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said:
“County lines exploitation is often hidden in plain sight and can affect any family or community. Children are being manipulated and placed in dangerous situations, while those responsible remain in the background.
“We know people may feel unsure about coming forward, but you can tell us what you know whilst staying completely anonymously. No names, no statements, just information that could help protect a young person from harm.”
Anyone with information about county lines activity, or concerns about a young person, can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers is an independent charity. We never ask for your name or personal details, and your information cannot be traced. You will not be speaking to the police police or have any involvement with the courts with you contact Crimestoppers or Fearless.org.