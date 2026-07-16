Crimestoppers Launches County Lines Campaign

Crimestoppers has launched a national campaign to expose the hidden exploitation of children linked to county lines and encourage the public to speak up safely and anonymously.

County lines involves grooming and controlling young people. Children are targeted, manipulated and exploited to transport drugs, money and weapons, often far from home and while facing violence, intimidation and isolation.

New figures highlight the scale of the issue. Police estimate that up to 11,600 children are at risk of county lines exploitation, with many going missing repeatedly. In the past year alone, more than 2,600 children were identified as linked to county lines activity, though the true number is believed to be significantly higher.

Going missing is one of the clearest warning signs. Each year, there are around 200,000 reports of missing children, many involving repeat episodes that increase the risk of harm. Within county lines networks, young people may be sent to unfamiliar areas and feel unable to seek help because of fear or coercion.