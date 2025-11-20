Elidyr Communities Trust’s Appeal to Support Music Programme

Elidyr Communities Trust are looking for festive donations to help grow an exciting new programme of music therapy for young adults with additional learning needs and/or disabilities that live and learn with the charity located near Llandovery.

Elidyr’s onsite therapy team already includes occupational, speech & language, and positive behaviour support. Having a qualified team available means that every person who attends the charity’s specialist further education college – Coleg Elidyr – or their community residency programme – Inclusive Lives – gets the benefit of tailored individual therapeutic support.

The music therapy programme started in September following the recruitment of Sally Greenaway, who said,

“Music therapy gives young people with learning disabilities a voice beyond words. It can provide a way to express, connect and belong that reaches where language cannot. “Music is not just sound; it can function as a bridge to communication and joy. By having music therapy provision, we can give a space for people to be heard and understood without judgement. Music therapy helps people grow emotionally, socially and creatively by expanding horizons gently and powerfully.”

Rhythm, melody and structured activities that incorporate music help to improve focus, reduce anxiety, and support emotional regulation. It often encourages participation and connection in ways that feel safe and enjoyable, especially for those who struggle with traditional forms of communication or who may be non-verbal.

Paul Lawless, Head of Development said,

“Since we introduced music therapy, we’ve seen how much joy it has brought to people here. Each young person has a place with us funded by their local authority. This funding is not enough to give every learner and resident all the full range of incredible experiences we want to offer. So, this festive season we are reaching out to friends, family, local businesses and music-lovers to ask if they can help us fill our hallways with the sound of music. Every penny makes a difference.”

Martyn is a long-standing resident on the Inclusive Lives provision, and he has become the poster man for the charity’s festive appeal as he has always had a deep connection to music.

Martyn was one of the first people to get stuck in when we had a taster session with a music therapist earlier in the year. He’s been a keen performer and attender of gigs and musical events his whole life.

Martyn’s dad, Steve explains,

“Martyn feels about live music the way some people feel about football – he goes from his usual passive, laisse-faire default to alert, engaged and smiling so much the top of his head might fall off! Martyn likes all music, but live music – listening or playing – is most definitely his happy place.”

If you’d like to help Elidyr Communities Trust fill hearts and hallways with the sound of music, please consider donating to the appeal.