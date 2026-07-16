Farmers’ Union of Wales Raises £65,000 for Wales Air Ambulance

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has presented a cheque for £65,000 to Wales Air Ambulance Charity, marking the culmination of fundraising efforts during Ian Rickman’s first term as FUW President between 2023 and 2026.

The cheque was formally handed over by FUW President Ian Rickman during a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance’s Dafen base in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

The impressive total was raised through a wide range of fundraising initiatives organised by the Union, its members and FUW Insurance Services Ltd over the past three years. These included the FUW’s annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week, an ATV raffle, collections and fundraising activities at agricultural shows across Wales, alongside numerous county and staff events.

The presentation comes at a particularly significant time for the charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026. Established on St David’s Day in 2001, Wales Air Ambulance has grown from a single helicopter operating five days a week into one of the UK’s most advanced consultant-led air ambulance services. Today, it operates four helicopters and a fleet of rapid response vehicles, delivering hospital-standard critical care across Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since its first mission, the service has responded to more than 56,000 incidents and continues to rely on public donations to raise the £13 million needed each year to keep its lifesaving service operating.

Commenting, FUW President, Ian Rickman said:

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together in support of Wales Air Ambulance Charity over the past three years. The fantastic amount we have raised is a reflection of the generosity and community spirit of FUW members, staff and rural communities across Wales, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported our fundraising efforts. “Whether it was attending one of our January breakfast events, buying a ticket for our ATV raffle or making a donation for tea or coffee at a local agricultural show, every contribution has helped make this campaign such a success. It is the countless acts of kindness and generosity from people across Wales that have enabled us to raise these vital funds. “Wales Air Ambulance provides an invaluable, lifesaving service for people across Wales, particularly in our rural communities, and it has been a privilege to support the charity. I am very grateful to everyone who has helped us raise these funds, and I know they will make a meaningful difference in ensuring the Wales Air Ambulance can continue delivering critical care whenever and wherever it is needed most.”

Dr Sue Barnes, Chief Executive of Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We have had a fantastic three years working with Ian and his brilliant team. “It has been a joyous pan-Wales partnership, involving our staff, crew and volunteers across the country. “Collaborations like this are key to everything we do, helping keep our helicopters in the sky and rapid response vehicles on the road. “From Farmhouse Breakfast Week and tractor runs to county shows and the FUW at 70 celebrations, Farmers’ Union of Wales members have raised an extraordinary amount for our Charity. “This is equivalent to the cost of eighteen missions. They truly are lifesavers.”

Ian Rickman was re-elected as FUW President at the Union’s June 2026 Grand Council. His chosen charity for his new presidential term will be announced during the Royal Welsh Show later this month.