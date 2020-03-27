Access to the Countryside in Powys

Most public rights of way and access land in Powys remain open but popular areas in the Brecon Beacons National Park are closed to maintain social distancing.

The majority of the county’s 9,250km of public rights of way are open but those that are really popular and likely to attract crowds have been close in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Rights of Way, Councillor Aled Davies said:

“We all understand the value of being able to get out and about in the countryside to enjoy the fresh air, admire the views and wildlife and relax. In his statement on Monday 23rd March, the Prime Minister recognised the need for us all to take exercise close to our homes each day during this period of restrictions; going for a walk is a great way to do that. “We have decided not to close any of the public paths or access land outside the National Park at the moment, because we think that with respect, good hygiene and care to observe social distancing, there should be no need to do that. Please help us to keep it this way. But, please use your local rights of way, driving to a different location to walk or cycle is not an essential journey, get to know your nearest route, follow national guidance and stay safe. “We will keep the situation under review over the coming weeks, but with your co-operation, our public paths can safely remain open for use,” he added.

Simple actions can make a huge difference, so please:

Keep to the paths and keep your distance from landowners. Many footpaths and bridleways cross private land, working farms and in some cases are close to private homes.

Remember to wash your hands before and after your walk and before eating.

If you do see someone coming along a confined part of a path where you will not be able to leave enough room, wait for them to pass you at a wider point.

If you know that a path in your area is likely to be busy, think about whether you could use a different route, or go out at a different time of day when it may be quieter.

Remember that lambing and other livestock management are still going on and birds are nesting, so dogs must be kept under control and gates left as you find them.

Thank you for your support during a very difficult time.

