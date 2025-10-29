An Evening with Brychan and Bwyty Maes y Parc: A Culinary Journey In Premium Welsh Whisky And Fine Dining

The award-winning teams from Coleg Ceredigion’s training restaurant Bwyty Maes y Parc and In the Welsh Wind Distillery recently welcomed a packed house of diners keen to enjoy an evening of meticulously crafted cuisine inspired by the Distillery’s brand new blended Welsh malt whisky, Brychan.

The evening, held at Bwyty Maes y Parc, showcased the talent of catering students under the guidance of college lecturer and menu creator Sam Everton, the holder of the 2024 and 2025 title of National Chef of Wales. The evening also showcased Brychan, the distillery’s new premium blended Welsh malt whisky which was released on October 1 this year.

Guests enjoyed a Brychan whisky-themed cocktail on arrival, before tucking into chef lecturer Sam’s menu, served by the students. Dishes included a whisky cured trout and creme fraiche tartlet canape, seared scallops, samphire and caper fricassee with Brychan whisky beurre blanc, and stuffed chicken breast with Brychan whisky and mustard cream. For dessert, diners were wowed with an exquisite plate featuring a chocolate and Brychan whisky cremeux , coca nib tuile and a salted caramel, vanilla and whisky ice cream and enjoyed whisky-inspired petit fours to round off the evening, along side tasters of Brychan, and other spirits from the distillery range.

The evening was introduced by Huw Morgan catering and hospitality lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion, and Ellen Wakelam, Distillery Founder and CEO, who gave a short presentation about In the Welsh Wind and their journey to create Brychan, and their development of the first 100% grain to glass Welsh single malt, after canapes had been served.

Huw Morgan said:

“We are delighted to be working with the team at In the Welsh Wind on the launch of their new blended whisky. The evening has been “The menu, designed by our chef lecturer Sam Everton in collaboration with our students, was intended to take guests on a journey of discovery, celebrating local produce with Brychan whisky at its heart. It was also a great opportunity for our learners to craft a selection of innovative cocktails, showcasing not only Brychan whisky but other In the Welsh Wind spirits. “Special evenings such as this provide invaluable opportunities for our students to collaborate with local partners. “Tonight’s event also gave them an insight into the launch of this outstanding new Welsh product, ensuring that it is celebrated to its fullest. At Bwyty Maes y Parc, we are proud to highlight the skills, creativity and passion of our learners and staff through such a unique and exciting event.”

Ellen Wakelam, Founder and CEO of In the Welsh Wind added:

“We were delighted to work with the team at Bwyty Maes y Parc at Coleg Ceredigion on this event to showcase our first blended Welsh malt Whisky. “We have worked closely with the college over the last few years, offering study visits to the distillery for level two and three hospitality students, and the college has chosen to showcase our products in a number of high-profile competitions as well as on their bar at the restaurant. “We knew we would be in for a treat and we were really excited to see and taste what the team cooked up using Brychan Blended Welsh Malt Whisky, and to experience such a positive response from all those present on the night!”

Bwyty Maes y Parc is open for bookings 01239 612032 during term time. In the Welsh Wind’s Brychan Blended Welsh Malt whisky is available from the Distillery at Tanygroes (open Monday – Saturday, 9-5), the Distillery website www.inthewelshwind.co.uk and from selected outlets.