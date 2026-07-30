A Blast From the Past: North Wales’ Quarrying Industry

A Chip Off the Old Block

By the end of the 18th century, the versatility of slate as a natural building material had rapidly increased demand for the product. Villages throughout Wales were transformed into busy industrial towns, and tiny harbours became bustling ports as the slate industry flourished. Welsh slate was shipped abroad, providing employment for thousands. By the late 19th century, the Dinorwic, Penrhyn and Blaenau Ffestiniog quarries were some of the largest in the world.

But the working conditions of the quarrymen were unforgiving. Each worker had to complete a five year apprenticeship before he could class himself as qualified. As early as the age of ten, many young boys would serve a premature apprenticeship where they would deliver blunt tools by cart from the quarry to the blacksmith’s shop for sharpening. They would learn how to split and chip the slate and, later, move on to become journeymen – or a jermon – by chipping the slates of a regular quarryman.

The work of the ‘rockmen’ was equally tough. Suspended from ropes over the side of the rock face, they would use hammers and chisels to chip away at each terrace of slate. They would learn where to place explosives to get the best results when quarry blasting, and were expected to work in all conditions: summer, when the sun reflected back at them from the surface of the rock; winter, when rainfall made the slate slippery to stand on.

Slate was blasted from the rock face by the explosive gunpowder. Dynamite or gelignite was considered too fierce, shattering the slate, and so only used to remove the surrounding rock and rubble to expose the slate vein. The gunpowder was stored in a special Powder House, and workers had to wear copper-soled clogs to reduce the danger of creating a spark which would ignite the explosive. The required amount was then carried to the quarry in a cloth or rubber powder bag – yet another day-to-day hazard of their work.

The slate was extracted in large blocks and reduced in size by mallet and chisel, cutting across the grain – this part of the process was later replaced by sawing. Each worker would then have a manageable portion to work with and, by splitting the slate down the grain, an experienced worker using an anvil and a knife known as a whittle could obtain four roof slates from a piece approximately one inch thick. At the end of the day, these were carried outside and piled in the Stacking Plot, counted in threes and graded by size and thickness.