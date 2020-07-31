Ystradgynlais Library research featured by Imperial War Museum

Research carried out by a south Powys library into the names on a local war memorial is now live on the Imperial War Museum website.

The commemoration of the centenary of the end of World War One inspired staff at Ystradgynlais Library to research the names on their local war memorial. This research was initially displayed on British Legion poppies, but after a well-received reaction from the local community, the library staff decided to continue their work and join the Imperial War Museum’s citizen project, Lives of the First World War.

The use of a microfilm of the local paper of the time, Llais Llafur, as well as the help of two customers, Val Trevallion and Jon Davies, was essential to aid the research of its extensive local studies section. Further information for their studies was found through the library’s access to genealogy websites alongside the National Library of Wales’ digitised newspaper collection and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission records of the fallen.

Cllr Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People, Leisure and Culture, said: “This project emphasises the value of our libraries in reflecting and preserving the history and culture of their communities.

“Libraries throughout Powys offer unique resources and provide staff that are keen to support the communities they serve.”

Project co-ordinator, Janet Mulready, said: “The research became very absorbing, and soon filled every dinner break and evening! Perusal of the old newspapers turned up some fascinating snippets.

“As the stories of the individual servicemen unfolded, it was often hard to hold back the tears.”

The library hopes that it has done the community proud in ensuring that those listed on Ystradgynlais War Memorial are now more than a list of names and that their stories will live on.

The fallen that are commemorated on the Ystradgynlais War Memorial are now one of just over 8000 communities on the Lives of the First World War website. You can view their stories here: https://livesofthefirstworldwar.iwm.org.uk/community/7707

Work on the research continues and all up to date information is available from the Ystradgynlais library.

Image: Peter Trimming / Imperial War Museum, London /