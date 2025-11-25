Ysgol yr Hafod, Johnstown Celebrates Positive Estyn Inspection

Ysgol yr Hafod in Johnstown is celebrating following its recent Estyn inspection.

Inspectors visited the school in September 2025. The report, published this week, notes that:

“At Ysgol yr Hafod Primary School, pupils feel safe, happy and ready to learn. The school nurtures curiosity and supports independence effectively, which creates a positive climate for learning. “Well-designed environments and purposeful independent learning opportunities, encourage pupils to explore, think creatively and work cooperatively. These experiences help pupils to become confident, resilient learners who behave well and show respect for others. “Staff work effectively with pupils and parents to create a culture of ambition and high expectations and provision for pupils with additional learning needs is a notable strength of the school.”

The report also says:

“The headteacher provides strong and effective leadership that promotes high expectations and positive partnerships among staff, parents and pupils. “The school’s inclusive ethos, clear communication and well-managed processes help to remove barriers to learning and promote pupils’ well-being and pupil leadership groups promote pride in their school. “Teachers and teaching assistants build warm and supportive relationships with pupils. These features create a positive and purposeful atmosphere across the school.”

There were two positive ‘spotlights’ highlighted from the visit – purposeful learning opportunities that foster independence and creativity, and the effective and innovative professional development procedures.

Headteacher Alison Heale said:

“I’m exceptionally proud of the pupils, staff and governors here at Ysgol yr Hafod and what we’ve achieved. “We have a great team of staff and a supportive community who work incredibly hard to provide the very best for our pupils on a daily basis. “Thank you to our parents for their continued support and also to the staff, and to governors of the school for striving to provide the best possible learning environment for all our children.”

Chair of governors, Victoria Williams, said:

“The governing body and I are delighted with the outcome of the report. The inspection took place during the first few weeks of the new term and we applaud the efforts and dedication from our exceptional staff, that the school was so well prepared and received such a glowing report. “We are incredibly proud of our school and the place it has within our supportive community. We look forward to continuing to provide our pupils with an outstanding learning experience in a nurturing setting that inspires positivity, confidence and respect.”

Inspectors made two recommendations following the visit:

Ensure that learning experiences provide the right level of challenge to meet the differing needs of pupils

Improve the quality and consistency of feedback to pupils so that they understand the next steps to move their learning forward.

You can read the full report on the Estyn website.

https://estyn.gov.wales/app/uploads/2025/10/Inspection-report-Ysgol-Yr-Hafod-2025.pdf