WWT Llanelli to Become a More Inclusive Wetlands Experience

Redevelopments will transform entrance and visitor facilities, while the site remains open

WWT Llanelli has been awarded £300,000 in funding from the Brilliant Basics Fund - funded by the Welsh Government and supported by Carmarthenshire County Council – to improve its entrance and visitor centre. With a further £100,000 contributed by WWT, the wetland charity.

The funding, alongside investment from WWT, will support the Welcome Project – a major redevelopment designed to create a more welcoming and inclusive experience for everyone who visits WWT Llanelli’s wetlands.

Jo Jones, Centre Manager at WWT Llanelli, explained:

“Our newly transformed visitor centre will ensure everyone receives a warm and inclusive welcome. While there will be some temporary disruption during the build, we’re carefully planning the works to make sure people can continue to enjoy the wetlands, with long-term benefits for visitors, wildlife and the wider community.”

The improvements will make it easier for everyone to enjoy WWT Llanelli from the moment they arrive. New pathways, slopes, wider doorways and improved entrances will help visitors move around the welcome area with ease. Clear signs and information in both Welsh and English will celebrate the centre’s national identity and provide an inclusive experience for all.

There will be brand new welcome and information points, clearer directions and engaging displays sharing the story of wetlands, the wildlife that depends on them and why they are so important in a changing climate. All of these updates are designed to help visitors explore for longer and make the most of their day out enjoying WWT Llanelli’s wetlands.

Sustainability is central to the project, with a Sustainable Urban Drainage System (SuDS) designed to manage stormwater naturally, reduce flood risk and support biodiversity. These improvements build on WWT Llanelli’s wider sustainability plans, which include electrical vehicle charging points and solar panels.

Work is expected to begin in April 2026 and be completed by November 2026, coinciding with WWT’s 80th birthday celebrations. During this period, visitors to the wetland centre should expect some temporary changes to access and facilities while construction takes place. WWT Llanelli will remain open throughout the works, with clear signage, regular updates and alternative arrangements in place to minimise disruption wherever possible.

The redesigned entrance will also celebrate Welsh heritage, incorporating local materials and cultural references while creating new opportunities for community engagement, including partnerships opportunities with local artists.

The redevelopment supports the aims of the Brilliant Basics Fund, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Tourism Destination Plan and WWT’s 2030 Strategy.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Rebecca Evans said:

“WWT Llanelli is a remarkable natural asset, and this investment will ensure it becomes even more accessible, inclusive, and welcoming for everyone. The Brilliant Basics Fund exists to enhance the essential infrastructure that underpins great visitor experiences – improving accessibility, facilities, and supporting destinations to offer year-round, sustainable tourism. “This project at WWT Llanelli embodies those aims and I’m delighted that the Welsh Government can help drive this transformation, which will benefit visitors, wildlife and the wider Carmarthenshire economy for generations to come.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:

“Working in collaboration with WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre, this exciting project will enhance visitor experience and improve accessibility by updating pathways, doors and ramps as required to meet universal standards, providing bilingual interpretation and installing clear wayfinding systems. I look forward to seeing the results of this project in the future.”

Visitors are encouraged to check WWT Llanelli’s website and social media channels for the latest updates during the development period.

Feature image: Render image of WWT Llanelli’s Welcome Project