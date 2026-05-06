British Wool Returns Hit a 10-Year High as Prices Rise

British Wool has confirmed that its member returns for the 2025 clip year will reach their highest level in ten years. British Wool’s average return per kilo is 70% higher than last year, and returns have increased for all wool types.

Returns for British Wool’s members have increased across all wool types, with the average payment at 68p per kilo versus 40p a year ago. Cheviot Wool is paying 85p per kilo and many core grades of Mule, Texel, Romney, Hill and Cheviot Cross are paying 70p to 75p per kilo.

British Wool is also optimistic about the outlook for the 2026 wool season. With strong price gains in recent British Wool auctions over the past few months, it indicates that returns for the 2026 clip could increase by a further 25p to 30p per kilo. Several core types could potentially return more than £1 per kilo to British Wool’s members.

The figures reflect strong market demand and increased competition at British Wool auctions, where multiple buyers are actively competing. This highlights the importance of the British Wool auction system. As the only marketplace where multiple domestic and export buyers compete directly, the auction system drives the price for all UK sheep farmers.

With around 30,000 sheep farmers working together through British Wool, the strength of collective selling continues to play a central role in securing improved returns for wool. Higher volumes not only strengthen auction competition but also reduce British Wool’s operating costs per kilogram, benefiting all members.

Demand is also being driven through supply chain development and marketing initiatives. British Wool now works with over 180 licensees, with more brands specifying British wool and consumer awareness continuing to grow. Sales of fully traceable wool have increased again over the last year with buyers paying a premium over and above auction prices.

Recent initiatives include new yarn and fabric collections, a retail collaboration with Shaun the Sheep, and continued development of the British Wool brand.

Alongside improved prices, British Wool continues to invest in activities that support long-term demand and value. More than 100 shearing and wool handling courses are scheduled for 2026, building on over 900 attendees last year, helping ensure clips are presented to the highest possible standard.

Commenting on the announcement, British Wool Chairman Jim Robertson said:

“This is a strong result for our members and a clear sign the market is moving in the right direction. Prices are up across all wool types because there is real competition at auction, and that only happens when farmers sell together through British Wool. The auction is where prices are made. The more wool that comes through British Wool, the stronger the returns will be for everyone. This is exactly what collective selling is designed to do: strengthen the market, deliver better value for British wool, and maximise returns to our members.”

Feature image: Jim Robertson, British Wool Chairman