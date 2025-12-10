Women’s Kiwi Pro Cargo Trousers from Craghoppers

I am a massive fan of the Craghoppers brand and would recommend their trousers without hesitation. I expected outstanding performance from these new Kiwi Pro Cargos and I got it! I love the stretch fabric on these cargos as they don’t restrict your movement and provide comfort all day long, no matter how active you are. But the fabric is also rather clever as it has inbuilt sun protection as well as a splash proof H2OShield finish, plus you’ll find this fabric is very easy care and quick drying too. The trousers are an active mid-rise fixed waist fit and the heel area has tape reinforcement, plus there are 4 pockets in total, including 2 that are zipped. The low-profile cargo pockets obviously offer you extra storage, but these pockets aren’t bulky, making these the ultimate in everyday trail wear. But being honest I am no active trail trekker but I did find these cargos perfect for my daily dog walks on the beach and the zip pockets meant I didn’t lose my car keys either!

The main fabric is 96% recycled nylon polyamide, 4% elastane / with the pocket bags: 65% recycled polyester, 35% cotton

This is my summary of plus points:

The trousers are water repellent, H2OShield PFAS compliant durable water repellent finish and at least 50% plant based, this keeps you drier for longer as the fabric ensures rain and water based stains simply run off.

Also the trousers are anti-insect as they have been made with specially constructed fibres which are too tough for insects, such as mosquitoes to penetrate.

There is also sun protection thanks to the fabric’s SolarShield, that is tried and tested to give you between UPF 30-50+ protection from harmful UV rays through a combination of 3 things, the density of the fabric construction, the type of yarns used and its colour.

Finally Nosi Defence provides a robust barrier of specially constructed fibres which are too tough for insects like mosquitoes to penetrate.

These trousers would be a perfect present for any lady who is looking for a trousers that have been created by a company with the expertise of knowing how to create a comfortable and practical trouser which also looks good when worn. That is all I need in a trouser so thanks Craghoppers!

Please do check out their website for many more Christmas gift ideas.

Wash at 30 – low spin. Wash with similar colours. Wash inside out. Do not use bleach or water softeners. Do not tumble dry. Cool iron if needed. Do not dry clean. Apply heat as per care instructions if DWR needs regenerating.

Guaranteed For Life

Price: Now £44.00 – original price is £55.00

Colour: black, khaki | Sizes: 8R – 24R

Visit: craghoppers.com

Taken from their website:

Craghoppers started like most epic adventures do – two competitive outdoor enthusiasts, a few ambitious ideas and a bit of ‘I bet you can’t’ banter. We’ve made it our life’s work to travel the world for inspiration, designing outdoor gear for every adventure and environment. It’s a winning formula that’s made us an authority in outdoor and adventure travel clothing.

Constant innovation is at the forefront of what we do. Creating technologies that allow you to go further battling against the harshest of environments.