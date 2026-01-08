Winters are wise

Winters are few

Winters are long

Winters are new.

Each winter is cold

Each winter is dark

Each winter is white

Each winter is stark.

Some are mild

Some are rare

Some are wild

Some are fair.

Hunker down

And expect the lot

As some will come

And some will not.

Keep the jumpers

Keep the shirts

Keep the wellingtons

Keep the works.

Dress for warmth

Dress for cold

Dress for wind

Dress for bold.

Paint the sun

Paint the rain

Paint the frost

Paint the plain.

Love the light

Love the day

Love the night

Love the way.

Carry the logs

Carry the hay

Carry the dogs

Carry the sleigh.

Winters are wise

Winters are old

Winters are new

Winters are gold.