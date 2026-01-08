Winters are wise
Winters are few
Winters are long
Winters are new.
Each winter is cold
Each winter is dark
Each winter is white
Each winter is stark.
Some are mild
Some are rare
Some are wild
Some are fair.
Hunker down
And expect the lot
As some will come
And some will not.
Keep the jumpers
Keep the shirts
Keep the wellingtons
Keep the works.
Dress for warmth
Dress for cold
Dress for wind
Dress for bold.
Paint the sun
Paint the rain
Paint the frost
Paint the plain.
Love the light
Love the day
Love the night
Love the way.
Carry the logs
Carry the hay
Carry the dogs
Carry the sleigh.
Winters are wise
Winters are old
Winters are new
Winters are gold.
