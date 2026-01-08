Menu
£0.000
Menu
Winters are Gold
Cwm Deri
GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Service
Welsh Food & Drink
Menu
£0.000

Winters are Gold

Winters are Gold

Winters are wise
Winters are few 
Winters are long 
Winters are new.

Each winter is cold
Each winter is dark
Each winter is white 
Each winter is stark.

Some are mild 
Some are rare
Some are wild 
Some are fair.

Hunker down 
And expect the lot
As some will come 
And some will not. 

Keep the jumpers
Keep the shirts
Keep the wellingtons 
Keep the works.

Dress for warmth
Dress for cold
Dress for wind 
Dress for bold. 

Paint the sun
Paint the rain
Paint the frost 
Paint the plain.

Love the light
Love the day
Love the night 
Love the way.

Carry the logs 
Carry the hay
Carry the dogs
Carry the sleigh.

Winters are wise
Winters are old
Winters are new 
Winters are gold.

————

Words: Jane Griffiths-Jones, November 2025
More Poetry

Related Posts