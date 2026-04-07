Two friends within a meadow met

who hadn’t known each other yet:

approached they both, the man, the ram,

no power, nor fear, no hidden scam.

There was no thought of mutton meat,

desires for chops were kept discreet,

two beings sensing harmony,

strange sheep-and-human unity:

their noses almost found a touch,

unnecessary in as much

their meeting spawned a bonding smile,

two creatures noting, for a while,

that both belonged to world of life,

though natures drew more fear and strife:

attractive sheep, unhandsome man,

together closing best they can,

acknowledged each, one skin, one fleece,

enjoyed their conversation peace.