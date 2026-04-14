The Room is Pretty

High ceilings

And a decadent chandelier

Of azure blue china stacks

Painted in pink roses

And golden trim.

And covered by

A gathering of

Cream tasseled

Lampshades.

The garland curtains

Hang heavy with grace

And splendour.

And the opulent bed

Sits majestic

Facing the lawns.

The furniture

Weighs heavy

The history of time.

Victorian and regal.

The view is abundant.

The gardens primed

The topiary charming.

My gaze is gentle but formal.

Like a happy footman

Awaiting a grand carriage.

So much to inspire.

So much to enquire.

And so much to desire.

From the view of…..

My Pretty Room in Wales