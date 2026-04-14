The Room is Pretty

High ceilings
And a decadent chandelier
Of azure blue china stacks
Painted in pink roses
And golden trim.
And covered by
A gathering of
Cream tasseled
Lampshades.
The garland curtains
Hang heavy with grace
And splendour.
And the opulent bed
Sits majestic
Facing the lawns.
The furniture
Weighs heavy
The history of time.
Victorian and regal.
The view is abundant.
The gardens primed
The topiary charming.
My gaze is gentle but formal.
Like a happy footman
Awaiting a grand carriage.
So much to inspire.
So much to enquire.
And so much to desire.
From the view of…..
My Pretty Room in Wales
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