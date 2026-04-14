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The Room is Pretty
Cwm Deri
GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Service
Welsh Food & Drink
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The Room is Pretty

The Room is Pretty

High ceilings 
And a decadent chandelier 
Of azure blue china stacks 
Painted in pink roses 
And golden trim.

And covered by
A gathering of 
Cream tasseled 
Lampshades. 

The garland curtains 
Hang heavy with grace
And splendour.
And the opulent bed
Sits majestic 
Facing the lawns.

The furniture 
Weighs heavy
The history of time.
Victorian and regal. 

The view is abundant. 
The gardens primed 
The topiary charming.

My gaze is gentle but formal. 
Like a happy footman 
Awaiting a grand carriage. 

So much to inspire.
So much to enquire.
And so much to desire. 

From the view of…..

      My Pretty Room in Wales

————

Words: Jane Griffiths-Jones April 2026
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