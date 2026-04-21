Coasting Along Pembroke’s Path – Part 1

Prologue

It’s dark – we’re in the Severn Tunnel:

our wider world’s begun to funnel

to concentrate on where we’re heading,

on where we’re walking, where we’re bedding.

Quick! Daylight’s back – pass built-for function

with dullness, Severn Tunnel Junction:

but speed we on: change trains as ought

at Cardiff station, platform nought –

no train of nothing – board a carriage

to take us to our Pembroke voyage

in hiking boots, the coast path treading, for Milford Haven hope is heading!

Amroth Castle

Behind a wall and beyond an archway

but barely seen from across the road

where walkers start on the coastal pathway,

don’t notice castle as off they strode:

a February day that is dim and cloudy,

as empty beach waits the Summer hordes,

when quiet village becomes more rowdy,

ignoring mansion though named on boards:

it’s not a castle in style historic –

foundations maybe from what had been –

a build from gentleman’s dream iconic,

like stately home as is often seen:

the castellation around the roof

concocts a fantasy dark, romantic,

of dashing swords from a time aloof –

was never known, and the claim’s pedantic.

Yet it’s besieged in the Summer months

by tourists seeking their holidays,

the castle falls to their drive-in hunts

to settle there for their chalet stays,

hence tour the country, explore the coast,

brave chilly sea and the swimming pool,

lies fortress as their relaxing host,

while dinner’s mood has them suave and cool.

Thus Amroth castle behind its walls,

grey silence watching the passing years:

no warlike trumpets, just car horn calls

departing homeward up through the gears.

A Day in Tenby

The busyness of populace,

with traffic milling in the streets:

the council powers and shopping hours

when worker serves and tourist greets:

on fishing boats a seagull gloats

for fish, not ice-creams, bag of chips,

while bed and breakfast, lodgers steadfast

prepared for any walks and trips.

Meanwhile the tide embraces sandy fringe,

and Caldey’s opened by its ferry hinge.

The ocean’s surge brings daily purge

that cleans the beach for swim and spade:

cars, trains arrive, keep town alive

when vital trade and wealth parade:

high clifftop roads with named abodes

whose glassy eyes gaze down on rocks,

catch setting sun when day is done,

and midnight sounds in chiming clocks,

while Tenby sleeps, lies still its busyness,

awaits another waking populace.

Return to Manorbier

Sitting in the Castle Inn,

people packed yet restful:

recollecting coastal path

walked on strong and zestful:

down and up successive coves,

each one steeply sided,

muscles tested on the climbs,

efforts not derided:

marched across the grassy cliffs,

ocean black heights washing,

wandered round to sandy beach,

rocks much sea spray tossing:

faced then cold Manorbier,

castle staring greyly,

like Canute forbidding tides

thrusting shoreward daily:

building for the Winter closed,

stony, solid, silent,

heavy peace prevailing mood,

long ago since violent:

past the castle, up the hill,

mealtime contemplating,

café and the hotel shut,

bed and breakfast waiting:

took a rest, to Castle Inn,

cosy in its welcome,

drink and good food warmly served,

qualities known seldom.

To Lily’s Ponds

We wound and climbed above the cliffs:

Manorbier was left below,

its stones of old historic rifts

forgotten in the times we know

as rose we on to level sward

where easy walked our rhythmic feet:

the sun was bright on sea and shore

that took us on to Stackpole Quay,

its rocks and stonespiled up by tides,

grey jetty’s bones,

and sheer cliff sides,

boat drawn on shore

where café serves

who would explore

the pathway’s curves

towards the beach of Barafundle,

soft sandy stretch with woods and dunes

whence people stroll with picnic bundle,

find peace unfolds its quiet runes:

found two miles on Broad Haven South,

bay not unlike preceding beach

but welcomed there a streamlet’s mouth,

had trickled from Bosherston’s reach

where trees and fronds,

plus blooms and sedge,

touched lily ponds

along each edge,

whose lilies’ scent

floats airborne ride

come June’s ascent

across each tide:

across the ponds two pathways run,

where rising sea makes footwear wet

but quay and lakes were seen and done,

boots dry when to Bosherston get,

‘St. Govan’s Inn’ gives comfy bed

to rest our bodies strained and stiff,

far from St. Govan’s faith that led

this hermit’s life in nearby cliff.

War and Peace

Onward bends the coast path

but we must walk inland

lest we stirred the army’s wrath,

says danger close to hand,

notices and red flags,

the sound of spluttered guns,

walking roads the pleasure sags,

determination shuns:

Castle Martin passed by,

nowhere to stop and rest:

troops not seen, heard bullets’ cry,

moved us to coastal crest.

And that was when

we saw again –

the sea restored: wide, surging, gleaming main

in curving bay of sand and pebbles, lain

by tides of millions curling up the sound:

they carved the hills, dune remnants piled around:

two buildings seen, plus road along the shore,

a few cars parked while, in the Winter’s hoar

from bustling wind, the drivers take a stroll

with dogs across the beach close to the roll

of white-beige waves’ eternal roar and rasp,

where Summer’s bathers many surfboards grasp:

around the bay towards the point our path

ascends and we survey in aftermath

of view beneath our feet, Freshwater West

where bleakness, beauty, ocean meet to rest

Angular Walking

Come at it by a short right angle,

or longer route by cliff rectangle,

take either, coffee’s still in reach:

seek what from menu one can wangle,

what things will every taste bud spangle

inside the café by the beach?

From coat and back pack disentangle,

lean back on chair at restful Angle,

and watch the people on the sand:

give orders, hopes at hunger dangle

and with their price , no need to wrangle,

all calm, like wavelets touching land:

new mood surrounds like jewelled bangle

as rest with food and tastes now mangle,

know day long journey’s end is near,

the feet feel free of bootlace strangle,

and roadway’s short to central Angle

where pub will sell refreshing beer:

with takeaways tired bodies jangle,

sleep comes till rise the new day’s Angle.