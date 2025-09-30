Win a Water Butt with Hafren Dyfrdwy and Make Every Drop Count!

Hafren Dyfrdwy is giving customers the chance to win one of five free 200-litre water butts in a fun and educational prize draw designed to help households save water and make their gardens greener.

To enter, customers simply need to complete a short online quiz packed with handy water-saving tips. The quiz is quick, free, and a great way to learn how to reduce water use both indoors and out.

Five lucky winners will each receive a 200-litre water butt kit, perfect for collecting rainwater to use in the garden – helping to save water, reduce flood risk, and keep plants happy with naturally soft rainwater.

Louise Moir from Hafren Dyfrdwy said:

“We’re excited to launch this competition and help our customers take small steps that make a big difference. Collecting rainwater is a great way to save money, protect the environment, and keep your garden thriving – and we’re thrilled to be giving away water butts to help people get started.”

Using a water butt is a simple way to conserve water, especially during dry spells. It helps reduce demand on treated water supplies and supports a more sustainable future for our communities and environment.

But there are some other simple steps that customers can take to make sure that water is being used in the right way which are:

Turn Off Taps When Not in Use – Did you know that a running tap uses over SIX litres of water every minute. So, by turning them off while you brush your teeth, you’ll be saving over 12 litres of water. Similarly, if you’re washing the dishes, filling the bowl with water rather than having a running tap will help to save water.

Collect Rainwater – Water butts are a great way to store rainwater in your garden for you to use on plants and your grass. Your roof collects enough rainwater to fill a water butt 450 times a year, allowing you to ditch the hose and save hundreds of litres of water.

Fix Leaks Promptly – We often find people tend to put off getting leaks fixed, yet even small leaks can waste significant amounts of water. So regularly check your taps, showerheads and toilets for leaks and repair them as soon as possible. For more information on leak-detecting, visit – www.hdcymru.co.uk/my-services/leakage/how-to-check-for-a-leak

Use Water-Efficient Fixtures – We all love a refreshing shower, but some showers use A LOT more water than others, so consider installing water-saving devices such as efficient showerheads or dual-flush toilets which do the same job while using less water.

Try a shower timer – Showers are one of the largest users of water in a household. And while you might love singing through your setlist while washing the suds out of your hair, a shower timer might just keep you on track to spend less time in there. Not only will that help lower you water bill, but it could also cut your energy bill – and your neighbour’s ears will also benefit!

Run Full Loads – Dishwashers are much more energy and water efficient and can save even more water and energy by selecting cooler and shorter wash cycles and by only using them when it is full, can be more efficient than washing dishes by hand. Similarly, only using your washing machine on a full load will mean less cycles and less water used. Get a water meter – Once installed, most customers make a conscious effort to use less water once they switch to a water meter. The meters mean you’ll only ever pay for what you use, putting you in charge of your bills. To see if you can apply, visit – www.hdcymru.co.uk/my-account/my-water-meter/apply-for-a-water-meter

To enter, visit the Hafren Dyfrdwy competition page and answer five simple water-saving questions as well as submitting your name and email address. Entries close at 5pm on Friday 10th October 2025.

Winners will be selected at random from all correct entries and contacted via email. Full terms and conditions are available on the competition page.