Whiziwand XL Electric Rotary Scrubber Brush from Tower

Like many people I hate spending my time cleaning so to find this Whiziwand XL Rotary Scrubber Brush with 7 interchangeable brush heads, seemed like a miracle as it made all my tough cleaning jobs so quick and easy to do, plus it wasn’t noisy to use either! The Tower Whiziwand XL, is a lightweight and durable cordless scrubber tool that replaces the need for multiple tools around your home and the huge bonus for me was not being restricted to a plug socket as it is battery operated. The Whiziwand allowed me to clean deeply, but with little effort from me, so I really did need this in my cleaning armour.

The Whiziwand has an ergonomic design and as already mentioned there are seven interchangeable heads with two speed settings, so it was easy to switch from a gentle touch on glass in my bathroom and other delicate surfaces to coping just as easily with the tougher marks like stubborn lime scale. It is waterproof to IPX8 standards and runs at under 70dB, so the Whiziwand is safe for you to use in the bathroom, shower room, kitchen as well as outside.

It has a clever telescopic handle that allowed me to reach high corners which was also quick to detach and then use as a handheld. Its Li-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 90 minutes of cleaning power on a single charge with USB Type-C charging, giving me plenty of time to give my home a much needed sparkle and a spotless finish with little effort from me!

If you have a wedding present to buy or attending a house-warming, this would make a great gift and be so welcomed!

Just to recap follows is a summary of features:

SEVEN INTERCHANGEABLE BRUSH HEADS – Equipped with seven brush and pad attachments, the Whiziwand XL covers everything from scrubbing tiles and grout to polishing taps and cleaning ovens.

2 SPEED SETTINGS – Choose low (350 RPM) for delicate glass and tiles, or high (450 RPM) for tough stains, limescale and grease so you are ready for any cleaning challenge.

TELESCOPIC HANDLE – Provides extended reach for ceilings, walls and shower screens, or detach the head for handheld use on sinks, hobs and smaller surfaces. This allows you to clean under furniture or in tight corners without bending or stretching.

RECHARGEABLE CORDLESS DESIGN – Powered by a rechargeable 2500mAh Li-ion battery, enjoy up to 90 minutes of cordless cleaning from one charge.

LIGHTWEIGHT & DURABLE – At under 1kg, the Whiziwand XL is effortless to manoeuvre, with a slim build that feels comfortable in use and hard-wearing materials for long-lasting durability.

3 YEAR GUARANTEE – Trusted Tower quality with a 1 year guarantee & optional 2 year extension, subject to product registration online.

Price: £39.99 £29.99

Colour: teal

Warranty: Trusted Tower quality with a 1 year guarantee & optional 2 year extension, subject to product registration online.

Visit: towerhousewares.co.uk

Taken from their website:

A BRAND YOU CAN TRUST

Tower Housewares is a brand steeped in British history. Founded in Wolverhampton by one man, George Cadman, in 1912, his goal was simple – give UK homes quality yet affordable everyday kitchen essentials. As the brand grew, so did our audience. For over 100 years we’ve continued to manufacture and provide innovative household products to millions of homes across the world. From high-quality air fryers, bakeware and cookware to state-of-the-art electricals, Tower is a name synonymous with outstanding value for money. Make your house a home with Tower.

GUARANTEED QUALITY



Tower has also introduced an extended range of traditional and electrical Tower cookware. All Tower products are backed by fabulous product guarantees and supported by excellent customer service.