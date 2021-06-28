White Castle Vineyard Excel in Competitions and Awards

It’s been busy time in and out of the vineyard for Robb and Nicola of White Castle Vineyard in Monmouthshire Wales.

Robb and Nicola were over the moon with their Silver award at this years International Wine Challenge. Their Pinot Noir Précoce Reserve vintage 2018 certainly came up trumps with 90 points.

This news has travelled far and wide and they have seen their visitors numbers increase and have added an extra tour to their itinerary.

And the accolades didn’t end there. White Castle Vineyard excelled in this years annual Welsh wine Competition with a handful of awards 3 Silver and 3 Bronze, and the Thomas Davies Memorial trophy overall winners Cup, for best wine of the competition decided by the judges, is now residing at White Castle Vineyard Cellar Door.

Welsh wine week ran the 4th – 13th June and what a week that was.

A week of Instagram live, Facebook live and zoom tastings made for a very busy week. Throughout the week we tasted the majority of our quality award winning Welsh wines, shared by many wine enthusiasts.

The 24th June saw the announcement of Wine GB wine awards 2021.

White Castle Vineyard excelled again with 2 Silver and 1 Bronze award.

Wine GB Silver award winning Esmae Rosé 2017 Sparkling wine, is dear to the hearts of Robb and Nicola, as it celebrates the birth of their first granddaughter Esmae Rose.

And again their Pinot Noir Précoce reserve vintage 2018 gained a Silver award whilst “Harry” a non vintage Rondo red wine gained a bronze award, again dear to Robb and Nicola as it celebrates the year 2019 that Harry their grandson was born, Esmae and Harry are possibly the future generation of White Castle Vineyard.

Robb and Nicola look forward to the summer months as I’m sure you are and let’s not forget to start the day with a smile and finish with a glass of wine.