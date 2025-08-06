Welshpool Company Tastes Double Success With Welsh Salt Beef

A Welshpool-based food company has double reason to celebrate after being recognised with a coveted Great Taste Award and being shortlisted in the UK meat industry’s leading awards.

Trailhead Fine Foods creates delicious, GI Welsh Beef products, including Salt Beef and award-winning Get Jerky meaty snacks.

It’s the 100 grams pack of slice Salt Beef by Trailhead that has been awarded one star in the Great Taste Awards, the Oscars of the food industry.

The product is also one of six finalists shortlisted in the Best Charcuterie Product category of The Meat Management Meat Industry Awards. The winners will be announced at the awards dinner in Birmingham on September 18, which will be attended by Trailhead Fine Foods’ managing director Arwyn Watkins, OBE and Ian Beamond, production manager.

“We are proud and absolutely thrilled that our amazing Salt Beef by Trailhead has been awarded a Great Taste Award,” said Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ sales director. “This award means so much to us as it’s a recognition of our commitment to quality, flavour and proud Welsh heritage. Only the best of the best make the cut and we’re honoured to be among them this year. “It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our production manager, Ian Beamond who has worked alongside our managing director, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, to develop such a fantastic product. “We can’t wait to see our Salt Beef stocked across Wales and beyond with our wonderful existing stockists, and to connect with many new customers along the way. “Being shortlisted in The Meat Management Meat Industry Awards for the first time is also fantastic recognition for the quality of our GI Welsh Beef products.”

Trailhead Fine Foods sources GI Welsh Beef reared in Wales’ unspoilt natural landscape to high animal welfare standards and with full traceability. Products are hand-crafted in the company’s kitchen in Welshpool.

The Get Jerky meaty snacks are marinated in the company’s own recipes for up to 48 hours. Both the Salt Beef and Get Jerky products can be ordered online at www.getjerky.wales/shop .

Each product displaying a Great Taste logo is guaranteed to have been through the rigorous and independent judging process. One star signifies simply delicious.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and values taste above all else.

From 14,340 entries, only 5,680 received an award this year -.3,899 products received one star, 1,508 products two stars, 273 three stars and just 16 Golden Forks.

Feature image: Trailhead Fine Foods sales director Emma Morris and production manager Ian Beamond with the Great Taste Award winning Salt Beef by Trailhead.