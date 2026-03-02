Sales Soar for Welshpool Food Company’s Welsh Salt Beef

Sales of a Welshpool-based company’s award-winning GI Welsh Salt Beef product rocketed by 84% in the last six months of 2025 and it’s now available through a major food wholesaler.

Salt Beef by Trailhead, awarded one star in last year’s Great Taste Awards – the Oscars of the food industry – is now appearing on shelves and plates across the UK.

The salt beef is one of a growing portfolio of delicious products, including Get Jerky meaty snacks, created by Trailhead Fine Foods using GI Welsh Beef.

Now that leading UK food wholesaler Castell Howell has agreed to stock Salt Beef by Trailhead in its online shop, the manufacturer is expecting further growth this year.

“We are genuinely excited that Salt Beef by Trailhead is now available to order online at Castell Howell,” said Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ sales director. “It’s also exciting to see our amazing Salt Beef being introduced to hospitality businesses across Wales and other parts of the UK. “It’s very important that we work with leading wholesalers to deliver this product across the UK, connecting with thousands of new customers. Strong wholesale partnerships are key to ensuring consistent supply and wider availability of our Salt Beef. “Our award-winning, cooked and sliced PGI Welsh Salt Beef is cured to perfection using the finest PGI-certified Welsh Beef, reared to the highest welfare standards right here in Wales. “Ready to use straight from the pack, hot or cold, it’s a versatile, restaurant-quality product ideal for canapes, grazing boards, artisan sandwiches, salads, buffets, brunches and many dishes. “We are proud to offer a premium Welsh product that brings consistency, provenance and serious flavour to the plate.”

Sales are growing with retail and hospitality customers. The Celtic Collection in Newport and Bara, a new Welsh café in London, have added Salt Beef sandwiches to their food offer.

Closer to home, Hels Kitchen in Penybontfawr uses Salt Beef by Trailhead in sandwiches supplied to local Spar and Londis stores and tourism attractions.

Gloucester Services will be stocking the 100g pack of retail-ready Salt Beef which is also available at Farmfetch and leading wholesalers, Blas ar Fwyd, Bidfood Wales, the Artisan Food Club and Castell Howell.

The Great Taste Award was bestowed on Salt Beef by Trailhead which was also a finalist in the Best Charcuterie Product category of The Meat Management Meat Industry Awards 2025.

“The Great Taste Award means so much to us as it’s a recognition of our commitment to quality, flavour and proud Welsh heritage,” added Emma. “It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our production manager, Ian Beamond who has worked alongside our managing director, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, to develop such a fantastic product.”

Trailhead Fine Foods sources GI Welsh Beef reared in Wales’ unspoilt natural landscape to high animal welfare standards and with full traceability. Products are hand-crafted in the company’s production unit in Welshpool.

The Get Jerky meaty snacks are marinated in the company’s own recipes for up to 48 hours and the products can be ordered online at www.getjerky.wales/shop/

Feature image: Trailhead Fine Foods sales director Emma Morris (centre) with Castell Howell founder Brian Jones and his wife Helen.