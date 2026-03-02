Welsh Shearing on the Global Stage

All eyes of the shearing world will be on New Zealand (NZ) later this week with the 2026 World Shearing & Wool Handling Championships taking place at Masterton.

The championships, last held in 2023 at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland is the pinnacle event for sheep shearing and wool handling and will feature 28 countries. The championships coincide with the Golden Shears and take place between 4th and 7th March.

Wales has a team of six competing, with most team members being over in NZ over several weeks, preparing for the championships. The Welsh team are managed by Rhys Jones from Denbighshire, and the team members competing and representing their country will be:

Gwion Lloyd Evans – Machine Shearer

From Bylchau, Denbighshire and the reigning World Machine Shearing Champion and won the Team World title in 2023. Gwion is a British Wool Ambassador.

Llyr Jones – Machine Shearer

Llyr from Conwy won the Champion Shearer of Wales in 2025, earning his place in the team – this will be his first time representing Wales at the World Championships.

Elfed Jackson – Blade Shearer

From Gwynedd and a well-known figure in blade shearing, this will be Elfed’s 12th World Championships and he’s competed in several world finals.

Rhydian Evans – Blade Shearer

Rhydian, from Ceredigion, earned his place in the team by winning the Champion Blade Shearer of Wales competition for the first time in 2025, and this will be his first World Championships

Sarah Rees – Woolhandler

From Brecon in Powys, this will be Sarah’s second World Championships – she was part of the team that won the Woolhandling Team title at the 2023 World Championships.

Jessica Morgan – Woolhandler

From Carmarthenshire, Jessica earnt her place in the team by winning the 2025 Welsh Open Woolhandling Circuit and has competed for over 20 years.

Wishing the team well ahead of the World Championships, Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement, British Wool, said:

“Best of luck to the Welsh team at the World Championships. Dedication, talent, and teamwork are key to any successful team, and we wish all members the very best of luck representing their country.”

Details of live streaming will be available on the British Wool Farm Facebook page.