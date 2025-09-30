Wattsville Community Group Secures Community Asset Transfer

Wattsville Community Group, a registered charity established by Wattsville FC, is proud to have completed a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) for the Wattsville Recreational Field and Pavilion. The transfer includes the pavilion clubhouse and recreation area, which features two football pitches.

The move strengthens the group’s ability to secure vital funding, while also giving them greater control over operations, enabling structured opening times and improved event scheduling. The club has also partnered with local business, Deez Pizza, who are based on-site.

The facility hosts an array of events, such as coffee mornings, comedy and music nights, bingo evenings, firework displays, and much more. Football continues to thrive, with over 400 participants across men’s, women’s, and youth teams. Current projects include sourcing funding for a new pitch drainage system, as well as a new car park extension and energy efficiency developments.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have recently refreshed their CAT policy, allowing for a smooth process, with support along the way from a dedicated CAT Officer, as well as key partners such as GAVO to support applicants.

Wayne Brinkley, Chair of Wattsville Community Group, commented:

“Prior to the CAT process, we struggled to get funding and manage the facilities the way we wanted to. CAT has opened up access to so much more funding opportunities and allowed us to level up considerably.” “Personally, it’s very exciting – we’re developing so fast, and the club has benefited so much.”

To learn more about Community Asset Transfer, visit the CAT page – www.caerphilly.gov.uk/business/land,-property-and-facilities/community-asset-transfer

Video Wattsville Community Group complete Community Asset Transfer