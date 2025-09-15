Wales to Host Phygital Football Qualifiers Ahead of Games of the Future 2025

Esports Wales is proud to announce that Wales will host the Phygital Football Regional Qualifiers on 28th September 2025, marking a major milestone in the journey toward the Games of the Future 2026 in the UAE. This exciting event will bring together top athletes from across UK to compete in a dynamic fusion of physical football and digital gaming—known as phygital sport.

Phygital sport is an innovative blend of physical and digital competition, where athletes engage in both real-world physical activity and virtual gaming as part of a single, unified experience. It combines the intensity and skill of traditional sports with the strategy and precision of esports, creating a new format that challenges players to excel in both domains.

Phygital Football is a thrilling new format that merges traditional five-a-side football with competitive digital gaming. In this hybrid sport, teams first face off in a fast-paced physical match on the pitch, testing their athleticism, teamwork, and strategy. After the final whistle, the action shifts to the digital arena, where two players from each team compete in a 2v2 match on EAFC (formerly FIFA), bringing their football IQ and gaming skills into play. The combined results from both the physical and digital matches determine the overall winner, making Phygital Football a true test of versatility and modern sporting excellence.

Event Date: 28th September 2025

Location: Newport, Wales

Sign up: ow.ly/Rz7S50WSn2n

Prize Pool £750.00

The UK qualifiers are part of a global series leading up to the prestigious Games of the Future, where athletes from around the world will showcase their skills in this innovative new sporting format. Successful competitors will advance to the national tournament in January 2025, where final selections will be made.

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, shared his enthusiasm:

“We’re thrilled to bring the Phygital Football experience again to Wales. This event is a celebration of innovation, inclusion, and the future of sport. It’s a chance for Welsh athletes to shine on a global stage and for our communities to engage with the exciting evolution of esports and physical competition.”

As Wales continues to lead the way in esports innovation, the Newport qualifiers will not only highlight local talent but also reinforce the nation’s growing influence in the global phygital sports movement.

About Esports Wales

Esports Wales is the national body for esports in Wales, dedicated to developing grassroots talent, promoting inclusion, and creating opportunities for Welsh players to compete on national and international stages.