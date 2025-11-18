Up From Swansea Bay

The crowds, the busyness of stalls,

with purse, with shop intent,

conventional the street of stores

to every city sent,

built close to calm of Swansea Bay.

Yet walk the main road, find the green

of centre’s open space,

near where the old stone castle walls

of stern historic face,

mere youth to age of Swansea Bay.

How drab the car parks’ grey cement

with concrete stairs to street,

the constant city storm of cars

cause noise and dust to meet

while glistens sun on Swansea Bay.

Take time to rest at Wind Street bars,

there sip a glass of wine:

or stroll beside the former docks,

where old and new combine,

and moored the boats from Swansea Bay.

That bay of graceful curve and sand

from Mumbles to the Gower,

sees ships and ferries cross its mouth

as waves bring rippling power

to city’s wealth of Swansea Bay.