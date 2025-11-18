Up From Swansea Bay

The crowds, the busyness of stalls,
with purse, with shop intent,
conventional the street of stores
to every city sent,
built close to calm of Swansea Bay.
Yet walk the main road, find the green
of centre’s open space,
near where the old stone castle walls
of stern historic face,
mere youth to age of Swansea Bay.
How drab the car parks’ grey cement
with concrete stairs to street,
the constant city storm of cars
cause noise and dust to meet
while glistens sun on Swansea Bay.
Take time to rest at Wind Street bars,
there sip a glass of wine:
or stroll beside the former docks,
where old and new combine,
and moored the boats from Swansea Bay.
That bay of graceful curve and sand
from Mumbles to the Gower,
sees ships and ferries cross its mouth
as waves bring rippling power
to city’s wealth of Swansea Bay.
