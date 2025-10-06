Understanding the experiences of British Muslims

Research centre celebrates two decades of impact

Accurate research reflecting the experiences of British Muslims is key to overcoming misinformation and prejudice, experts at Cardiff University say.

Academics were speaking at an event to mark 20 years of the University’s Centre for the Study of Islam in the UK. Since it opened, the Centre has amassed two decades of research, growing to become the leading academic institution for the study and teaching about Islam and Muslims in Britain.

Launched in 2005 by Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), it has explored a wide variety of issues relating to Muslims’ experiences of life in the UK.

These include:

Research led by Dr Mansur Ali on organ donation, combining medical ethics, Islamic teachings and sociology to better inform Muslims on their choices.

A groundbreaking project led by Dr Riyaz Timol on the training and responsibilities of imams in Britain.

A large, open-access course that trains mental health practitioners and religious professionals on Muslim approaches to mental health.

Impact-led research designing and testing a coherent strategy to maximise the rehabilitative effects of Islam in prison, led by Professor Matthew Wilkinson.

A project exploring historic Islamic pedagogies and its practical application in contemporary education spearheaded by Dr Haroon Sidat.

A range of resources for use in primary and secondary schools on the teaching of Islam in partnership with teachers and policymakers.

Since its opening, the Centre has received funding for 44 MA students and 16 PhD scholarships, as well as 16 early career researcher posts, cementing Cardiff University’s reputation nationally and internationally in the field of British Muslim Studies.

An event celebrating the Centre’s achievements was attended by politicians, academics and civil society organisations. The National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa delivered a specially commissioned poem at the celebration, which was chaired by Pro Chancellor of Cardiff University Jason Mohammed.

Centre Director and founder Professor Sophie Gilliat-Ray, based at the University’s School of History, Archaeology and Religion, said:

“Cardiff has a long history of engagement with the Muslim world, beginning with the arrival of seafarers in the late 19th century. This history, and the diversity of the Muslims living in Cardiff and South Wales today has provided an ideal context for academic exploration of the lives and realities of Muslims in Britain. “The Centre has built a strong a reputation for the integrity and quality of its research. Its work is making a positive difference to the public’s understanding of Islam, benefitting Muslim communities across Britain. We retain a strong and highly valued relationship with the Muslim Council of Wales, as well as other Welsh institutions. These connections place the Centre at the nexus of a wide range of academic, civil society, and faith-based organisations at local, national, and international level.”

Deputy Director Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed added:

“Today’s debates about diversity, citizenship, religion and Muslim communities are too often led by misinformation and stereotypes. The work of the Islam-UK Centre provides a robust academic grounding that informs policy makers and Muslim civil society organisations, enabling them to lead with knowledge and real-world insights.”

Saleem Kidwai OBE, the founder of the Muslim Council of Wales, who has been a supporter of the Centre from inception, said:

“The Islam-UK Centre has made an incredible impact in the lives of Muslims today across Britain, helping to shape the conversations on religion, skilling up imams and Muslim scholars, and most importantly, supporting young academics through scholarships.”

He added:

“The work of the Centre is truly transformational, and I am certain it will play an even more important role in the next 20 years.”

Cat Stevens, also known as Yusuf Islam, opened the Centre in 2005. In a video message congratulating the Centre on its milestone anniversary, he said:

“What is remarkable about the Centre is how it’s managed to stay on track and true to its intended purpose, achieving great academic output and building real connections with Muslim communities. “May the Islam-UK Centre continue to benefit humanity and Cardiff’s great city for many years to come.”

Feature image: L-R Saleem Kidwai OBE, founder of the Muslim Council of Wales and member of the Islam-UK Centre Management Board, Islam-UK Centre Director Professor Sophie Gilliat-Ray, Muhammed Farnsworth, trustee of the Jameel Educational Foundation.