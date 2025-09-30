Tuesday’s Sayings and Musings

It is better to forget and be happy
Than remember and be sad
The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten
A cod fish lays ten thousand eggs
The homely hen lays one
The cod fish never cackles
To tell you what she’s done
And so we scorn the cod fish
While the humble hen we prize
Which only goes to show you
That it pays to advertise
It pays to advertise
Here was an important job to be done and everybody was asked to do it.
Anybody could have done it but nobody did.
Somebody got very angry about that, because it was everybody’s job.
Everybody thought anybody could do it, but nobody realised that everybody wouldn’t do it
It ended up that everybody blamed somebody when nobody did what everybody could have done
Some men are born to lead others to be led
Advice is seldom welcome, and those who need it the most always like it the least.
