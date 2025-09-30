Tuesday’s Sayings and Musings

It is better to forget and be happy

Than remember and be sad

The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten

A cod fish lays ten thousand eggs

The homely hen lays one

The cod fish never cackles

To tell you what she’s done

And so we scorn the cod fish

While the humble hen we prize

Which only goes to show you

That it pays to advertise

It pays to advertise

Here was an important job to be done and everybody was asked to do it.

Anybody could have done it but nobody did.

Somebody got very angry about that, because it was everybody’s job.

Everybody thought anybody could do it, but nobody realised that everybody wouldn’t do it

It ended up that everybody blamed somebody when nobody did what everybody could have done

Some men are born to lead others to be led

Advice is seldom welcome, and those who need it the most always like it the least.