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Butterflies Parade

Butterflies Parade

I long for longer days 
When butterflies parade. 

When bees hum-hover 
And hedges petal. 

I long for a warm face
And bare feet bathing on a lawn. 

I imagine the smell of honeysuckle
And my fingers tickling long grass. 

I want to stretch out my body 
And rest upwards towards the sun 

And rejoice in nature 
Where life once began. 

I want to chant like a monk
And repeat all that is good.

And dance like a violin
Free spirited through my wood. 

I want to feel sunshine 
And scatter sunlight on my page. 

And see blue skies and petals 
And butterflies parade.

————

Words: Jane Griffiths-Jones, March 2026
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