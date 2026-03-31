I long for longer days

When butterflies parade.

When bees hum-hover

And hedges petal.

I long for a warm face

And bare feet bathing on a lawn.

I imagine the smell of honeysuckle

And my fingers tickling long grass.

I want to stretch out my body

And rest upwards towards the sun

And rejoice in nature

Where life once began.

I want to chant like a monk

And repeat all that is good.

And dance like a violin

Free spirited through my wood.

I want to feel sunshine

And scatter sunlight on my page.

And see blue skies and petals

And butterflies parade.