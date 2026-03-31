I long for longer days
When butterflies parade.
When bees hum-hover
And hedges petal.
I long for a warm face
And bare feet bathing on a lawn.
I imagine the smell of honeysuckle
And my fingers tickling long grass.
I want to stretch out my body
And rest upwards towards the sun
And rejoice in nature
Where life once began.
I want to chant like a monk
And repeat all that is good.
And dance like a violin
Free spirited through my wood.
I want to feel sunshine
And scatter sunlight on my page.
And see blue skies and petals
And butterflies parade.
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