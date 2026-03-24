Wild Stream

I love to see the water gushing

‘neath orange sun or lemon moon,

come rushing down from distant hills

where thunder god has played his tune,

where spring’s become a reservoir,

a trickle into brooklet changed,

increased to spreading stream and river

that rolls and twists as if deranged.

Observer from a world controlling,

I envy all that surging power,

with bending trees, earth banks submerging,

dark seaward townships start to cower,

when hear how waters lake the levels,

a liquid force through streets and fields,

to drive its destiny to shoreline

against whose journey nothing shields –

but, where I watch, seals admiration

for nature’s energy and drive,

contorted, surging, wildly dancing

and shouts, like me, it is alive!