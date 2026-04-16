Greenmeadow’s NEW “Farmer for a Day” Experience

Greenmeadow Community Farm is launching “Farmer for the Day” experiences, offering young visitors a hands-on opportunity to experience life on a working farm.

The half day experience is aimed at children aged 4-12 and provides supervised, practical activities that reflect the day-to-day responsibilities of farming.

The aspiring farmers will engage in a range of seasonal, interactive and fun tasks and exclusive behind the scenes access to the Cwmbran-based visitor attraction.

Feeding, caring for animals, grooming, mucking out and collecting eggs are just some of the activities that participants will be doing as they get an insight into life as a farmer.

The experience is designed to provide young people with an introduction to the agricultural sector, and what is involved in looking after animals and running a farm.

Jac Griffiths, Farm Manager at Greenmeadow Community Farm said:

“The Farmer for a Day is a really fun experience where kids go behind the scenes, get up close with animals and learn how to care for them in a supervised environment. “There’s a lot of opportunities to learn and understand where food comes from, but this is really about having fun and experiencing first hand the kinds of jobs farmers do on a daily basis.”

More than 90% of land in Wales is dedicated to agriculture and the Farmer’s Union of Wales reported in 2025 that the Welsh food and drink sector was worth over £9.3 billion to the Welsh economy.

Greenmeadow Community Farms wants to support children in understanding where food comes from, how farms operate and the relationship between farming practices, animal welfare and environmental stewardship, all while having a fun and enjoyable experience.

Jac added:

“There’s a lot of evidence that younger generations are more concerned with food production and the environment, it’s a challenging time for farming. The team at Greenmeadow are passionate about farming, and we’re excited to be able to offer young visitors closer insight into what it’s all about.”

Greenmeadow Community Farm’s experienced farm team will be delivering the sessions which will primarily take place during weekends and school holidays.

The sessions are tailored to 4-8 year olds, who must be accompanied by an adult, and 8-12 year olds, who can participate alone. Participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the farm after the session.

Sessions are priced from £25 per participating child, accompanying adults go free. The first sessions will take place on Saturday 25 April and 9 May, with more dates coming soon.

To participate in Farmer for a Day, this can be booked here: www.greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk/en/whats-on/farmer-for-a-day