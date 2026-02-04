Thrilled to Welcome Princess on Impromptu Visit to Tŷ Hafan Shop

Wow! A heartfelt moment that staff and volunteers at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice weren’t expecting but one they’ll never forget.

Yesterday, after carrying out an official engagement to Melin Tregwynt Woollen Mill in West Wales, Tŷ Hafan’s Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales made an impromptu stop at the charity’s shop shop in Lampeter.

Maree Thomas, Regional Sales Manager for Tŷ Hafan, who was in our Lampeter shop at the time, said:

“Although the visit was brief, HRH took time to shake hands and be introduced to each of us. She spoke with our Deputy Store Manager Jenny and our volunteers Krystyna and Rachel, saying she couldn’t be this close without popping in once she saw our store next to her official engagement. “The Princess shared with us that she: understands the importance of local communities supporting one another

recognises how vital our shops are in their communities and for hospice families

loved her recent visit to the hospice and felt the teams do amazing work and it’s a beautiful place

values volunteers, how amazing they are, and how essential they are to the charity sector “She thanked both the volunteers and staff, chatted while taking photos, and insisted on quickly seeing the haberdashery section despite her team advising she didn’t have time. She also signed our customer comments book. “As she left, Jenny joked that she almost hugged her, and HRH replied, “Please do,” as shown in the photos. HRH didn’t have time to browse or make purchases, but she spent around 10 minutes with us in our shop before heading outside to greet the crowd. “Although the visit was brief and unplanned, HRH clearly took time out for us and was very engaged and we were thrilled to welcome her and her team. We were all over the moon and on a real high following this special event. Thank you Your Royal Highness and please do pop in again any time. We’ll always love to see you.”

Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan Irfon Rees added: