The Waterfront Gallery is hosting Christmas Card Workshops

The Waterfront Gallery, Milford Haven is hosting Children’s Christmas Card Workshops – sponsored by South Hook LNG Terminal

Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire: The Waterfront Gallery at Discovery Quay, Milford Haven Waterfront, SA73 3AF is holding a series of workshops for children aged 3 to 12 years old, over three days in November, where they can come and learn how to print Christmas cards using Gel plates. The workshops will take place in the Children’s Gallery on the ground floor.

Materials and costs for the workshops are kindly being sponsored by South Hook LNG Terminal as part of its “Working in partnership to support our community” programme with PAVS. They will take place on Saturday 22nd November, then Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th November. Each bookable session will be for one hour at 10-11am, 11.30-12.30, 1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm. The cost is £2.00 for the first child, subsequent children go free and 5 places are available per hourly session. To make a booking, please ring Ruth Sargeant on 07949 763100 or email info@thewaterfrontgallery.co.uk

About the Waterfront Gallery: The Gallery is housed in the Old Sail Loft on Discovery Quay, The Docks, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire SA73 3AF. One of southwest Wales’s leading art galleries, the Waterfront Gallery is a registered charity and home to the Wales Contemporary Annual Competition. It is run by artist volunteers who exhibit at the gallery on a regular basis alongside featured guest exhibitions which change every two months. The Children’s Gallery is a new addition where artworks produced by local creative youngsters are exhibited.