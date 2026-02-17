As I tread the planks of time.
I wander along a wooden stretch
To where I turn a corner
And see an immersive view.
The time is now.
The view is new.
And the now is in view.
The reeds bend and bow
As I gaze their power
In splendour
And grandeur.
Their awakening spring.
Soon they will serenade me
Over in their sun dance
And touch the toes
Of those who tread
Those wooden planks
Of winding time.
Serendipity chimes.
Wishful woes fade away
With joyful reeds
And bullrush hay.
Today I feel it’s time to bow.
And rejoice in life;
The here is now.
————