As I tread the planks of time.

I wander along a wooden stretch

To where I turn a corner

And see an immersive view.

The time is now.

The view is new.

And the now is in view.

The reeds bend and bow

As I gaze their power

In splendour

And grandeur.

Their awakening spring.

Soon they will serenade me

Over in their sun dance

And touch the toes

Of those who tread

Those wooden planks

Of winding time.

Serendipity chimes.

Wishful woes fade away

With joyful reeds

And bullrush hay.

Today I feel it’s time to bow.

And rejoice in life;

The here is now.