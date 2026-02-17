Menu
The Time is Now
As I tread the planks of time.
I wander along a wooden stretch
To where I turn a corner 
And see an immersive view. 

The time is now.
The view is new.
And the now is in view.

The reeds bend and bow
As I gaze their power
In splendour 
And grandeur.

Their awakening spring.
Soon they will serenade me
Over in their sun dance
And touch the toes 

Of those who tread 
Those wooden planks 
Of winding time.

Serendipity chimes. 

Wishful woes fade away
With joyful reeds 
And bullrush hay. 

Today I feel it’s time to bow. 
And rejoice in life; 

The here is now.

————

Words: Jane Griffiths-Jones February 2026 
