I see the Menai Strait:

Without both its bridges.

Naked of all its man made-ness.

Void of time.

By the ‘Long Wall of Wales.’

I imagine cattle waders

And farmer traders;

And brave perilous sailors;

Shipwrecked and buried by sand.

I see waves wind turbulent

And whirlpools subservient;

And houses beached malevolent.

I see the Strait of Time;

That is both ‘yours’;

and mine…

Let’s bless the Menai Strait.