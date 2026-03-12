The Smile of Spring Light

There is a moment each spring when the light changes. After months of grey skies and muted colour, the sun suddenly appears with a quiet confidence. People notice it immediately. Faces lift, conversations linger, and smiles appear almost unconsciously. Light has that effect on us. It always has.

Artists, perhaps more than anyone, have paid attention to this transformation.

A little Art History

In the nineteenth century the painters of Impressionism stepped outside to observe light as it truly behaved in the world. Artists such as Georges Seurat watched how sunlight moved across water, flickered through leaves, and softened the atmosphere around people gathered outdoors. Their paintings captured not simply a place, but a moment — fleeting, warm and full of life. In his own words sought, ‘to wash his eyes of the days spent in the studio [in Paris] and to translate in the most faithful manner the bright clarity, in all its nuances’.

The artists who followed carried this exploration further. In the vivid colours of Post-Impressionism and the expressive boldness of Fauvism, light became something emotional as well as observational. In the work of Vincent van Gogh or Henri Matisse, colour seems to radiate the warmth and vitality of sunlight itself.

Our contemporary search for light

That same search for light continues in contemporary painting. Here in Caernarfon, the shifting Welsh light — sometimes gentle, sometimes dramatic — offers endless inspiration. In his homage to Fauvist landscape Dermod Ruddock, makes spontaneous strokes in bold bright colours. Amanda Webster captures those delicate moments when sunlight filters through trees, falling in dappled patterns across figures and pathways. Christopher T Roberts celebrates the season more exuberantly, his blooming flowers alive with colour and the quiet optimism that accompanies the return of spring in his “Tribute Act” to Van Gogh.

Across centuries and styles, artists continue to follow the same instinct: to observe light closely and translate its warmth into paint. Perhaps the next time the spring sun appears, it is worth pausing for a moment — just as artists have always done — to notice how light quietly changes the world around us.

Spring light is the time for Slow Art, Sara McKee FRSA