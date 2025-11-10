The Old Railway Line’s New Christmas Video ‘A Christmas Star’

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre’s New Christmas Video ‘A Christmas Star’ Captures Hearts and Festive Magic

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is once again spreading Christmas cheer with the release of its 2025 Christmas video, A Christmas Star. Continuing its much-loved tradition of creating magical festive videos, this year’s story has already captured the hearts of viewers across social media, drawing thousands of views within days of its release.

This year’s film tells a heartfelt story of a father and son rediscovering the magic of Christmas. Full of warmth, nostalgia, and festive spirit, A Christmas Star reminds us that Christmas is about family, traditions, and the moments that bring us together.

“The response has been amazing again this year,” said Matthew Lewis, Retail and Event Manager at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre. “We put so much heart into these Christmas videos every year, so it’s lovely to see how much people are enjoying this one. I’ve really enjoyed taking on a leading role alongside my son Freddie. “It’s been a special experience for both of us. I also had great fun filming and editing the video, and we’re all really proud of how it’s turned out.”

The video showcases the garden centre’s signature festive charm and highlights why it has become a beloved destination during the Christmas season. Families, customers, and community members have already been sharing the video widely online, praising its emotional story and heartwarming message.

Visitors are invited to experience the same magic in person by exploring The Old Railway Line Garden Centre’s stunning Christmas displays and discovering their own festive memories this season.

To watch A Christmas Star and learn more about this year’s festive events, visit oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk/pages/christmas.