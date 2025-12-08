The Maelor School Praised in Latest Estyn Report

The Maelor School praised for inclusive ethos, effective teaching and strong leadership in latest Estyn Report

The Maelor School in Penley has received glowing feedback in its recent Estyn inspection report – highlighting its “welcoming and inclusive community” where pupils are supported effectively and “display positive attitudes to learning”.

Following the school’s Core Inspection in October 2025, inspectors highlighted that pupils “behave well in lessons and are eager to contribute to discussions.” Maelor Sixth students were also recognised for their active engagement and enthusiasm for learning.

The report praised teachers for their “secure subject knowledge”, effective use of language, and ability to adapt lessons to meet individual needs. Inspectors also praised the strong relationships between staff and pupils, saying “teachers foster strong working relationships with pupils and manage behaviour consistently well.”

Estyn also acknowledged the school’s commitment to digital competency and numeracy, describing digital skills as a “notable strength” with clear progression mapped across the curriculum. Estyn have invited the school to produce a case study on this work, which will be published on Estyn’s website.

Leaders were commended for their thoughtful approach to curriculum planning, effective collaboration with primary schools, and provision of enriching activities that broaden pupils’ experiences.

There was also praise for the school’s Resource Provisions, which provide “a calm and supportive environment where pupils feel safe and happy.” In addition, the school’s Additional Learning Needs (ALN) team was praised for its dedication to improving outcomes for all learners.

Leadership was praised throughout the report. New Headteacher Leanne Eyre provides “strategic, dynamic and thoughtful leadership”. Inspectors found that she has “managed change effectively” and “ensures pupils remain at the centre of the school’s work.” In addition, senior leaders were described as having “developed a culture of collaboration, reflection and accountability across the school” as well as prioritising national education goals effectively.

In addition, governors were praised for effective support and challenge and managing the school’s budget with diligence, even in demanding times.

The school has been given four recommendations to focus on:

Continue to work towards reducing the budget deficit.

Ensure that all leaders, particularly middle leaders, evaluate provision by its impact on pupils’ learning.

Improve rates of whole school attendance.

Strengthen the provision for the progressive development of pupils’ literacy skills, in particular their advanced reading skills.

Headteacher Leanne Eyre said:

“I am incredibly proud of our school community. This report reflects the dedication and teamwork of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of families, primary partners, and governors. It is wonderful to see Estyn recognise the positive impact of recent developments and our commitment to continuous improvement. “We are excited to build on this strong foundation and ensure The Maelor School continues to thrive and grow as an inclusive, ambitious, and supportive environment for every pupil.”

Chair of Governors, Cora Suckley, said: