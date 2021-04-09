The Eversden Portable Bluetooth DAB+ Shower Radio from Majority

This is not only portable and waterproof it is also a seriously rugged radio. Add to those pluses and the fact that Majority will plant a tree for every radio sold to help reforest the planet, this must be a winner. Simply tune in and begin listening to a wide variety of digital DAB, DAB+ and FM stations instantly with the Majority Eversden. With so much to choose from, your radio experience will never be limited. The Eversden also comes with a handy preset function (for 20 stations) so you can save and search your favourite stations with ease. There is also a rechargeable battery that offers up to 15 hours of battery life. This radio is perfect for those travelling around – now many of us are allowed to do so – or take it into the bathroom whilst you shower, or into the garage or the garden. This is a brilliant radio whether you wish to be indoors or outdoors, just enjoy using it wherever you are or whatever you are doing. It comes with a three year warranty I was further impressed with this radio. It will also make a lovely gift – but only if you can bear to part with it!
Features of the Majority Eversden:
- DAB/DAB+ | FM Radio
- Bluetooth
- Dual Alarm
- Sleep Timer
- Headphone Jack
- Portable
- Rechargeable
- IPX5 Water Resistant
Specification of the Majority Eversden:
Model No: EDN-DAB
Dimensions: 5.3 x 13.8 x 15.9 cm
Power: DC 12V 1A
Weight: 0.49 kg
Speakers: Mono
Supported Files: n/a
Presets: 20
AUX: n/a
Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm
DAB: 74 – 240 MHz
FM: 87.5 – 108 MHz
Screen: Mono LCD
Dimmable: Yes
Battery: 3000mA Lithium