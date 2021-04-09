The Eversden Portable Bluetooth DAB+ Shower Radio from Majority

This is not only portable and waterproof it is also a seriously rugged radio. Add to those pluses and the fact that Majority will plant a tree for every radio sold to help reforest the planet, this must be a winner. Simply tune in and begin listening to a wide variety of digital DAB, DAB+ and FM stations instantly with the Majority Eversden. With so much to choose from, your radio experience will never be limited. The Eversden also comes with a handy preset function (for 20 stations) so you can save and search your favourite stations with ease. There is also a rechargeable battery that offers up to 15 hours of battery life. This radio is perfect for those travelling around – now many of us are allowed to do so – or take it into the bathroom whilst you shower, or into the garage or the garden. This is a brilliant radio whether you wish to be indoors or outdoors, just enjoy using it wherever you are or whatever you are doing. It comes with a three year warranty I was further impressed with this radio. It will also make a lovely gift – but only if you can bear to part with it!

Features of the Majority Eversden:

DAB/DAB+ | FM Radio

Bluetooth

Dual Alarm

Sleep Timer

Headphone Jack

Portable

Rechargeable

IPX5 Water Resistant

Specification of the Majority Eversden:

Model No: EDN-DAB

Dimensions: 5.3 x 13.8 x 15.9 cm

Power: DC 12V 1A

Weight: 0.49 kg

Speakers: Mono

Supported Files: n/a

Presets: 20

AUX: n/a

Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm

DAB: 74 – 240 MHz

FM: 87.5 – 108 MHz

Screen: Mono LCD

Dimmable: Yes

Battery: 3000mA Lithium