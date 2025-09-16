The Cup That Got Away

They came to Swansea stadium

like stars at some palladium:

for victory were any keener

to win the cup in that arena?

Yes, Hakin had been there before,

but Tenby opened new found door,

their black and red would win the day,

surprising people with their play.

Excitement grew, the whistle blew,

much pride at stake, as they all knew:

the dreams rose high when Tenby scored,

one-nil shone bright upon the board!

Can all come true, this fairy tale?

Let eyes be closed, don’t see them fail!

Hakin United’s playing too –

experience might see them through:

three goals they scored – could Tenby make

response in time so hearts won’t break!

A Tenby goal: for equal strived:

none came, and Hakin had survived:

they raised the cup, fans filled with glee,

but Tenby, sad, would not agree

with any gloom’s despondency,

they played to best ability.

Good Tenby team with Tenby crowd,

they made themselves, their township, proud!

In league and cup they will maintain

their skills and aim, and honours gain.