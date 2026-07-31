The Capsule XR Pet Premium Bundle from Halo

I do not enjoy cleaning carpets and floors and it doesn’t encourage me to get on with that when I have a Lassie collie who loves ‘sharing’ his hair throughout every room! With the cordless vacuums I have tried in the past, I’ve always found them heavy and awkward to move around, not actually very clever at cleaning the carpets/floors and so messy to empty. So that is quite a long list of moans, so it’s no wonder this is one of my worst chores to tackle. With my track record on cordless cleaners I was sceptical to try the Halo Capsule XR Pet Premium, but after testing this machine, to say that I was more than pleasantly surprised would really be a total understatement. If I am honest, which I must be, I was amazed to the point of being astonished! All the problems I’ve had in the past with the various number of cordless brands I’ve tried, well they had gone, disappeared for good when I used this clever Halo Capsule XR. It actually felt that the Halo team had been listening ‘just’ to me before they designed and created their Capsule XR as they’d solved all my problems, especially my pet ones!

If you are pondering about changing your vacuum cleaner, let me try and help as I go through why I liked Capsule XR so much, but please bear with me as it is a long list. So let me start with the weight, which is just 2.6kg which meant I’d no hassle moving it through our rooms, plus to be able to do the stairs as well as the higher up areas when I am on my ‘cobweb/spider patrol’, it was so easy to do with the Halo Capsule XR. I was initially concerned that being so much lighter than other brands it would disappoint me with its performance, but it certainly did not. Pet hair is always an issue in our house but the Halo Capsule XR won hands down, dirt and dust were all were picked up first time with this machine. There was no having to go backwards and forwards over the same spot which always gets me cross, but this Halo Capsule XR didn’t fail as its powerful suction could cope with all areas. I also dislike emptying cleaners, however careful I am I always found it a messy, dusty job to do. But the Halo Capsule XR has a large 1.6 litre bag capacity, plus you get 20 bags with this machine and I much preferred just replacing the bag so I have no need to touch any dirt and I didn’t get any dirt flying back at me. I found their bag system clean, hygienic and so quick to do. So that’s another plus point from me. It also has one touch power, its wall mountable if you prefer that and it is also easy to get under furniture as it has such a low profile. Then there are lots of versatile accessories, including anti-hair brush technology which dog owners will love, a motor brush head with powerful headlights so you have no excuse for missing bits! Then there’s a crevice tool, brush & upholstery tool, extension tube an accessory clip, a wall dock, a hard floor roller, a stretch hose and a mini power brush and the best ever H14 HEPA standard filtration. With so many tools it makes the ongoing job of cleaning so much easier and quicker. But then onto another moan of mine with other brands is the battery run time but this is where the Halo Capsule wins once again with its long-lasting battery runtime of 140 minutes. Now if you remember you are not making repeat passes over the same spot of carpet so this battery will surely keep most users happy that they are not getting part way through the house before they have to re-charge. I was so impressed with how clean this machine got my carpets and hard floors with so little effort from me, which is how I believe it should be! Great results from very little effort is the best.

To summarise the team at Halo that designed this machine are spot on with its slim design, the number of features and the number of tools they have included. With a weight of just 2.7Kg, a 70 minute runtime, a charge time of 2.5 hours, a capacity of 2 Litres and with 32V of power this really does tick all the boxes I needed with a cordless vacuum and I still cannot believe how amazing this machine is! With a 2 year warranty, a 30-day guarantee, fast free delivery and a clear User Guide, this is without doubt time for you to try the Halo Capsule XR.

Taken from their website: haloappliances.com

About Halo CAPSULE:

Halo Capsule was created after over 20 years of vacuum cleaner development and a simple realisation: most cordless vacuums had been built by shrinking old technology, not rethinking it.

Founder Paul saw that while cordless performance was improving, many machines were becoming heavier in use, with reduced capacity and unnecessary internal bulk. The result was compromise — not progress. So we started again.

A Smarter Approach to Cleaning

Instead of forcing users to carry everything, Halo Capsule was designed so you only carry what matters — the motor and battery — while keeping generous dust capacity separate. This makes Capsule lighter in the hand, but still powerful and efficient in use.

The result is a cordless vacuum that delivers strong suction, real capacity, and effortless everyday handling.

Designed in the UK’s Motorsport Valley

Halo Capsule is designed and developed in the heart of the UK’s Motorsport Valley, a region known for advanced engineering, high-performance motors, and lightweight design innovation.

That expertise is built into every detail of Capsule, combining precision engineering with practical, real-world usability.

Light. Powerful. Reimagined.

Halo Capsule is a new way to clean — lightweight, powerful, and designed to make everyday cleaning simpler without compromise. Born from 20 years of vacuum innovation, Capsule rethinks cordless cleaning with a lightweight, high-capacity design engineered in the heart of the UK’s Motorsport Valley.