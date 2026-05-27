Little Shelford Portable Bluetooth DAB/FM Radio from Majority

Majority is a new company to me and I am upset that I haven’t come across them before because of the quality and price point this brand offers, it is brilliant. But obviously that means I was also not aware that the company were Queen’s Award Winners for Enterprise International Trade 2021. The Little Shelford from Majority is a portable DAB+/FM radio that has Bluetooth connectivity to give you improved reception, plus lots of station choices. It is easy to pair your phone or any other Bluetooth-enabled devices so you have endless music steaming opportunities. This lovely radio features a leather-look carry handle, it has a dual alarm & snooze function, a sleep timer, up to 15 hours of battery life, (4 x AA), playback and mains powered, 20+ Pre-sets, LED display, 5.0 BT wireless connectivity, powerful speakers and a headphone jack. I was amazed and delighted that this little Shelford radio is packed with features but the quality is still there, it’s quite unbelievable! Of course as it is battery & mains powered you can use this indoor or outdoor and I am sure many Dads will be delighted to open this on Father’s Day and at last have ‘his own’ radio! But sure other family members will be tempted to ‘borrow’ it, so watch out Dad……………!

But it isn’t just the amount of features offered on the Little Shelford, as it also includes is a 3-year warranty when you register online within 30 days, or scan the QR code on the box. You will also gain access to around the clock support from their helpful team of experts, should you need them.

I cannot believe the quality and value-for-money the brand Majority offer and this is a brand that are now on my watch-list for sure!

There are so many features so follows is a summary:

Alarm Bluetooth DAB/DAB+ Radio FM Radio Headphone Jack Portable

Power – 5V – 1A

Speakers – Mono

DAB/DAB+ – 174 – 240 MHz

FM Range – 87.5 – 108 MHz

Bluetooth Version – 5.0

Screen – Mono LCD

Dimensions – 13 x 10 x 17 cm

Weight – 0.76 kg

Battery – 4 x AA

Pre-sets – 20

What’s Included – Little Shelford Radio, USB-C to Mains Cable, User Manual.

Price: £44.95

Size: 13 x 10 x 17 cm

Colours: black, cream, duck egg blue, grey, midnight blue, red

Visit: majorityaudio.com

Taken from their website:

About Us

From a living room in Cambridge to over 4 million homes across the globe.

In just over a decade, Majority has gone on to become an Amazon best-selling brand with a device in over 4 million homes worldwide. From the very beginning, founders, Eddie Latham, and PJ Scott’s focus has been to use ground-breaking technology to deliver quality consumer electronics at an affordable price.

Our story

Majority began in 2012 as a classic start-up story: two guys, one garage, and an idea. Take our founders, PJ and Eddie, throw in a few buckets of energy, a warehouse worth of open-mindedness and a living room crammed with ambition. Top that off with plenty of the nation’s favourite fuel (tea of course) and you have Majority. Since founding, we’ve grown from two guys working out of a living room to a team of over 40 with offices across the UK, and we’ve never looked back.

Classic Radios Meet Modern Technology

Majority offers a versatile range of small and portable DAB/FM radios designed for clear sound and modern convenience. Compact yet powerful, these radios feature digital and FM tuning, Bluetooth connectivity, and rechargeable batteries – perfect for home, travel, or outdoor use. With sleek designs, intuitive controls, and excellent reception, Majority’s portable radios combine classic radio listening with contemporary technology, delivering quality performance wherever you go.