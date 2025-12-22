Tefal Easy Soup BL841140 Soup Maker

Making soup at home was something I would put off and regularly did so because I found it such a hassle, despite knowing home-made soup was the sensible option as you knew precisely what was going into your soup pot. So when I tried this super soup maker from Tefal and it has transformed this chore and made it a pleasure – I actually feel I’m now an expert soup-maker! I found it so easy to use and it is important that I know what is going in the pot and that there are no nasty additives! I also loved making use of the many leftovers I always have, not just putting them into the compost when they can be ‘souped’. Instead left-overs now all go into my latest soup ‘creation’ and that makes sense to me.

Tefal is a brand I trust having bought a number of their products over the years, so I was not at all surprised that this Easy Soup was an absolutely first-class machine. Another big plus point is that I could make soup in batches and freeze to use at a later date. I also found it useful to be able to make soup quickly and hassle-free and drop soup ‘parcels’ off to elderly relatives living nearby, knowing that they’d got a good nutritious warming meal. This machine could not be easier to use to make fresh and tasty soups and much more.

There is a simple control panel with five automatic programmes, plus it is just a two-click operation for you to make delicious soups. There are four stainless-steel blades inside the machine to give you efficient blending and the Easy Soup beeps three times before switching automatically to ‘keep warm’ mode for up to 40 minutes. The capacity of this machine is a generous 1.2 Litre and it is a double-walled with a stainless-steel jug. It serves four and as I have already said it makes batch cooking a breeze. There’s no need to wash up either, you just fill the jug with water, select ‘easy cleaning’ and Easy Soup will clean itself. Plus, with its compact design and removable cord it does mean that it’s simple to store. I also loved the recipe book which gave me lots of ideas.

Just add your chosen ingredients to the jug, select a programme, click ‘start’ on the large, easy-to-use control panel and yes that’s it, as the Easy Soup takes care of the rest! You can choose from ‘smooth soup’ or ‘chunky soup’ and Easy Soup cooks as it blends, making it just the way you prefer. Chunky soup takes 25 mins and smooth soup takes just 23mins. This is such a versatile appliance though as it also has a ‘compote’ and ‘smoothie’ programme that runs without heating and that is a great way to top off your porridge or simply enjoy a nutritious snack. You can make compote in 20mins and a smoothie in 4 mins, such a clever idea and something that adults and children will love.

I think this super soup machine will make a superb Christmas gift, or a treat for you, but if you have relatives in a flat or bed-sit, I’m sure they’d enjoy using this machine.

Please do visit the Tefal website and check out other gift ideas and don’t forget that guarantee period in UK for the entire Tefal product range is 2 years.

Taken from Tefal’s website

More than 60 years ago, our history started

In 1954, Marc Grégoire followed his wife’s advice and as he had done for his fishing gear, used Teflon to coat her pans. The results were astounding! Two years later, Tefal was created to produce non-stick frying pans and became the first creator of non-stick cookware. It was a revolutionary way to make life easier for people.

As a result, we started our endless pursuit of innovation and since, we have been aiming at finding newer and newer solutions in order to change your life. And this is how, for instance, we came to invent the first cordless iron. Now, you are free to move when ironing. One example among many!

We say what we do, we do what we say!

Every day, Tefal and its partners are committed to fight for improvement and meaningful progress. We do respect common values: sustainable development, equal opportunities, well-balanced nutrition for every one and responsible consuming.

To face these new issues, Tefal has defined five priorities for sustainable development:

First of all, Tefal makes sure that its products are made with respect of ethical principles, in its own factories but also within its suppliers’.

Tefal has also developed a responsible human resources policy, based on principles of non-discrimination and respect for people. In this regard, Tefal attaches great importance to providing a safe workplace for its employees.

The third priority is about helping communities. In the regions in which it operates, Tefal acts as a responsible economic stakeholder, it helps local businesses to grow but also supports local associations to fight against exclusion or participates in public debates such as discussions on nutrition and health.

Today’s consumers demand products that take health and safety into account. For Tefal, this means producing high quality products that last and that allow a healthy and tasty cooking.

Finally, Tefal takes into account respect for the environment at every stage in the lifecycle of its products, from initial research to processing products at their end-of-life and including manufacturing, transport and use by the consumer.

This means we believe we can be a leader in manufacturing household products and still willingly focus on important values like social, environmental and economic principles that we place at the heart of our activity.

Here below, pieces of example to illustrate what we do.

Today’s consumers demand products that take health and safety into account. For Tefal, this means producing high quality products that last and that allow a healthy and tasty cooking.

Finally, Tefal takes into account respect for the environment at every stage in the lifecycle of its products, from initial research to processing products at their end-of-life and including manufacturing, transport and use by the consumer.

This means we believe we can be a leader in manufacturing household products and still willingly focus on important values like social, environmental and economic principles that we place at the heart of our activity.

Guarantee

The guarantee period in UK for the entire Tefal product range is 2 years.

The Tefal 2-year guarantee covers domestic and private use only. For all other uses, it is limited to the 1-year Commercial guarantee. To see the guarantee conditions for your product, select one of the product ranges below.