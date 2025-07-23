Support for organic now available in Wales as government backs nature-friendly farming

Farmers can get support to convert to organic for the first time since 2022 with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) opening for applications this week.

Payments for farmers already managing their land organically were reinstated in 2024 after the Welsh Organic Forum campaigned against the government’s decision to discontinue this support. But financial support for organic conversion has not been available since 2022.

After revealing details of the SFS last week, Welsh Government has now opened the application window for several optional actions that will operate in the first year of the scheme in 2026.

This includes “vital” support for the two-year conversion period – a time in which farmers must adjust their farming practices and fully adhere to organic standards while not being able to use the organic logo. There are a range of payment rates on offer, depending on enterprise, and certification costs of up to £500 per year are also available during the two-year conversion period.

Haydn Evans, Soil Association Head of Farming Cymru and Chair of the Welsh Organic Forum, said:

“We are delighted to see Welsh Government recognising the many benefits that organic farming delivers for the environment by reopening this vital support for organic conversion. This welcome commitment reflects decades of the government’s investment in healthy soils, nature-rich farms and pioneering food businesses via support for organic. It also provides much needed reassurance and clarity to all farmers across Wales who can now look to invest in sustainability on their farms with more confidence. “The organic market has seen a decade of growth but for too long we have seen this demand largely being met by imports with organic farmland remaining largely static. With Welsh Government also expanding the Welsh Veg in Schools initiative, this support provides an excellent opportunity for Welsh farmers and growers to tap into rising demand while supporting public health and nature restoration.”

Options now available in the SFS

The window for applications for organic conversion support opens today and closes on Friday 12 September. Applications can be made online via the government website.

Organic conversion is one of several support options that Welsh Government has unveiled as part of the Optional Layer in the SFS.

These cover specific actions for habitat restoration – but farmers will also need enter the Universal Layer of the SFS when it opens next year.

The Universal Layer of the SFS is replacing the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) system, for which funding is being withdrawn over the next few years until 2028.

Similar to the BPS, all farmers will be eligible for the Universal Layer but requirements for the funding provide a greater focus on sustainable land management.

Farmers choosing to move from BPS into the SFS Universal Layer will need to carry out 12 actions ranging from soil health planning and habitat maintenance, to online courses to enhance knowledge and skills related to sustainable farming. The Universal Layer payment will also reflect the total area of habitats and tree cover on farm.

More details on a Collaborative Layer of the SFS are expected later this year, intended to support farmers working together on landscape-scale projects and community food initiatives.

As well as opening the window for organic conversion support applications this week, Welsh Government has also launched an online calculator to help farmers understand the Universal Layer payment available for their farm.

Help for farmers

Policy advisors from the Soil Association charity plus experts at Soil Association Certification are available to give information to Welsh farmers looking to convert to organic.

They are on hand at stand in the Horticulture Village at the Royal Welsh Show, where the Welsh Organic Forum are hosting a reception event on Tuesday evening.

Alternatively the Certification team can also be reached through the Soil Association website.